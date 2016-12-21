Skoda showcases updated Octavia RS

It was only a matter of time, wasn’t it? After introducing the facelift of the Octavia, Czech automaker Skoda has introduced the updated RS version as well.

What’s New?

The RS carries over the updated Octavia face, featuring split headlamps. The daytime running lamps too are split, running along the base of the headlamp units. The RS essentials – comprising of different (read: more aggressive) bumpers, bigger wheels and a spoiler – are in place. Subtler changes include a wider airdam and a wider grille which, in true RS fashion, get honeycomb detailing. Over to the rear, there’s not much differentiating the new version from the outgoing one. Skoda does point out that the lamps for the number plate are now LED units and the tail lamps get revised detailing.

While Skoda hasn’t shared any images of the interior, it did mention a few subtle tweaks there as well. These updates include Sport Seats draped in Alcantara, and ambient lighting, which is now standard. The interior continues to sport an all-black theme, and gets the usual goodies, such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, aluminium pedals and scuff plates with the RS branding. It also carries over the big 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that the standard Octavia got with the facelift.

The Octavia RS can be had with the same 2.0 TSi petrol and 2.0 TDi diesel motors. Power on the petrol motor has been uptuned to 230PS (from 220PS), while peak torque is rated at a whopping 350Nm. Specs for the diesel remain unchanged, at 184PS and 380Nm. Both engines can be picked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Other significant mechanical changes include a 15mm lowered ride height, and a 30mm wider rear track. The RS also gets Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control, that lets the driver set up the adaptive dampers into Comfort, Normal or Sport mode.

Skoda has confirmed that the RS will be sold in India. We expect a mid-2017 launch for the hot Octavia, priced north of Rs 25 lakh.