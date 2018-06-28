Renault teases new Jeep Compass-rivaling Coupe-SUV

Renault has teased a new midsize/C-segment offering, which is set to make its world debut in Russia at the 2018 Moscow Motor Show. Although info about it is scarce right now, it is expected to be a high-rider but in a coupe form (the RR Evoque is a coupe-SUV, to clear things). However, in its ‘Drive The Future’ six-year business plan (2017 – 2022) unveiled last year in October, Renault had confirmed a new SUV for markets such as Russia, China, South Korea and Brazil.

The new coupe-SUV is expected to share components with the Captur and is also touted as the Captur-coupe by the media. The teaser image released by Renault suggests that it will have sharp styling, much like the new Megane. The Captur has a comparatively softer styling and is a bit curvaceous as well.

Pictured: Renault Megane

Pictured: Renault Captur (India-spec)

Renault had also announced in its business plan that the upcoming coupe-SUV will be based on its dual-platform strategy, just like the Captur. The Captur sold in emerging markets like India is noticeably bigger than the one sold in developed markets such as Europe. That’s because the smaller Captur is based on the Renault Clio’s B-platform while the bigger one is underpinned by a derivative of the B0 platform, on which the Duster is based.

Pictured: Renault Captur (Euro-spec)

Anyway, there is a design consistency in the Captur irrespective of the platform on which it is based. So the new coupe-SUV should also tread the same route. This dual-platform strategy debuted in Russia with the world premiere of the bigger Captur (known as Kaptur there) in 2016.

Pictured: Renault Coupe-SUV (spy shots)

So, the new coupe-SUV is expected to be based on the B0 platform, which it will share with the Captur and the second-gen Duster for emerging markets. For markets like Europe it is likely to be underpinned by the Renault-Nissan alliance’s CMF C-D platform. In Europe and select other markets the coupe-SUV will sit alongside the Kadjar, which was the first Renault to be underpinned by the CMF C-D platform in the midsize SUV space. However, both the Renault offerings have different styling approaches.

While the coupe-SUV has not been confirmed for India, it is likely to be introduced here purely because of the fact that the platform it is based on has already been localised in the country. With the new coupe high rider, Renault should be targeting space above the Captur to address the compact SUV segment. The French automaker doesn’t have an offering in this segment, which is currently dominated by the Jeep Compass. More SUVs in the form of the Tata H5X and MG’s debut product for India will enter this space in 2019. The Renault coupe-crossover, if launched in India, will go up against these SUVs along with the Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tucson.