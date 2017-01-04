“Okay Google, ask blue link to start my Hyundai”

We all know what Google Assistant is. It comes preloaded in all the Google Android-powered devices today. Once activated, the assistant responds to your queries or requests almost flawlessly. Now just imagine how cool it would be if it were to take commands from you, transfer them to your car’s artificially-enhanced brain and make it do stuff? Well, that’s what Hyundai Motor is targeting as it has joined hands with Google.

The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will become the platform for the South Korean carmaker to demonstrate how far it has managed to integrate Google’s Assistant with its own Blue Link system. In case you are wondering what Blue Link is – it is Hyundai’s remote-functionality tech that can be used to create monthly vehicle health reports, help trace your car, lock/unlock it, remotely immobilise the vehicle and much more, using just a mobile app.

At the 2017 CES, Hyundai will showcase how simple voice commands help control various functions of a vehicle. The car firm says that using Google Assistant and Blue Link, an owner can send a destination to the car’s navigation system, remotely honk or turn the lights on/off, start/stop charging Hyundai’s plug-in vehicles and start the car remotely with climate controls set to the owner’s command. To ensure that all this can be done seamlessly from anywhere inside the owner’s home, the equation also includes Google Home – a Wi-Fi speaker that also works as a ‘smarthome’ control centre and an assistant that responds to queries – which will connect to Hyundai’s cars of the future.

Intriguing, isn’t it? Hyundai says that the demonstration at CES is just an example and that the fully-developed system will have a lot more features, all of which will make it to the production line.