New Yamaha FZ25 launched at Rs 1.19 Lakh

Yamaha has finally launched its mysterious naked sport motorcycle, the FZ25, at a price of Rs 1,19,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a very important product for the Japanese manufacturer as it comes in one of the fastest growing motorcycle segments in the Indian two-wheeler space and carries the popular ‘FZ’ brand name forward. Moreover, the all-new bike is the most powerful Yamaha to be manufactured in India and adds another performance bike to Yamaha India’s portfolio.

Taking design cues from the existing FZ version 2.0 series, the Yamaha FZ25 gets an aggressive appearance. A few bits have also been taken from the bigger MT-03, making it look meaner than its siblings. Bolted on a diamond-type, double downtube frame, the bike has a robust built along with a masculine appeal reflected on the chiselled fuel tank, muscular tank shrouds and a low-slung, sharp headlamp. Also, it will be the second made-in-India bike to get an LED headlamp unit after the recently-launched Bajaj Dominar 400. The bike will also get Auto Headlamp on (AHO) feature and an LCD instrument cluster.

Powering the Yamaha FZ25 is a 249cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled, 2-valve engine that has been taken from the Brazillian model of the Fazer 250. The fuel-injected motor makes 20.9PS of power and 20Nm of torque, and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox that works quite well like any other Yamaha motorcycle. The bike also receives an FZ series signature midship muffler that goes well with the styling as well.

The new bike receives a beefy 43mm telescopic forks at the front and the monocross suspension at the rear from its 150cc siblings while the wheels, tyres and brakes are new. The FZ25 gets new split-spoke alloys with slightly wider tyres as compared to the smaller FZs. It also features a disc brake on both the front and the rear end; the front disc being larger. The bike misses on ABS even as an optional extra which might turn out to be the biggest disadvantage of this new model in the highly competitive segment. If we talk about the rivals, there is a wide range of competition, starting from the low-cost TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar 200 range to the similarly priced Bajaj Dominar 400 and Mahindra Mojo in a slightly higher range.