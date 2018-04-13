New Suzuki Jimny Global Debut Likely In Late-2018; Could Replace Gypsy In India

Suzuki has reportedly pulled the plug on the third-gen Jimny after a span of nearly 20 years. The fourth-gen model, which has been on test since early 2017, will be revealed later this year, while the launch is likely to take place in early 2019.

The fourth-gen Jimny was expected to make its global debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show like the third-gen SUV, which made its debut at the 1997 edition of the premiere auto show. However, that didn’t happen and Suzuki chose not to reveal it at the next big event- the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March – as well. Instead, the Japanese carmaker is likely to showcase the SUV at Frankfurt (September) or Paris (October) auto show.

The Jimny looks like the perfect successor to the venerable Gypsy in India. Here’s why

Pictured: Suzuki SJ

The Gypsy, which is basically the second-gen Jimny, has been on sale in India for more than three decades. In fact, it is one of the oldest models from Maruti. Now, India’s largest carmaker is likely to phase out the Gypsy in 2019 when the latest safety norms which require all cars to be fitted with dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard comes into effect.

Pictured: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

That’s where we believe the Jimny could take over the venerable Gypsy. It will be a true blue body-on-frame off-roader like the Gypsy, albeit in a more modern avatar equipped with the required safety tech. Now who wouldn’t want to have a modern mountain goat?

If Suzuki plans to launch the SUV in India, the carmaker can build it at its new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which currently produces the third-generation Swift and the Baleno at Plant No. 1. Plant No. 2 is currently under construction and will start operations at the beginning of 2019. This new facility could produce the Jimny, both for the domestic market as well as for exports. Like Plant No.1, the upcoming plant too will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. The next-gen Jimny will be smaller than the Vitara Brezza and will sit below it in Maruti’s line-up as a niche product.