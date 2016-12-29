New hybrid cars launching in India soon

With the level of toxic air pollutants rising and reserves of renewable fossil fuel dwindling, the automobile industry is steadily resorting to the extraction of the required energy from an all-electric powertrain. Reasons for this transition are hard to argue with. While using electricity to power the vehicle will produce no harmful emissions directly, an all-electric power-plant will be much more reliable than the conventional combustion-chambers and gearboxes.

However, it isn’t as easy as it sounds. The trouble with an all-electric setup is that it requires a robust infrastructure for consumers to accept it. While many countries around the world have started working towards developing the required tech to support all-electric vehicles as daily means of transport, India is far behind. Having said that, just like US, UK or even Norway, India will eventually join the list of nations that are working to update the infrastructure to support an all-electric vehicle. But it will take a few years for India to be completely ready.

To help reduce the transition period, several automakers offer cars with hybrid powertrains. India will see a surge in such vehicles in years to come. We compile a list of hybrid cars which are expected to land on Indian shores next year, via CBU (completely built unit) route, and will help customers be a lot more environmentally friendly on the move.

Nissan X-Trail

Nissan is all set to relaunch the X-Trail marque in India in 2017. This time around, it will be available in a hybrid avatar only. Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine, tuned to produce 144PS of power and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to an electric motor, which will extract its juices from a pack of lithium-ion batteries to produce 41PS of power and 160Nm of torque. A CVT (continuously variable transmission) will join the equation to transfer the power to the wheels. Moreover, to ensure that there is minimal loss of energy, Nissan has injected a torque converter unit as well.