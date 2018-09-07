Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport Launched At 35.99 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a special edition of the CLA sedan, the Urban Edition, for the upcoming festive season. Based on the top-spec Sport variant of both petrol (2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm) and diesel (2.1-litre 136PS/300Nm) versions of the CLA, the Urban Edition packs visual and feature upgrades, while mechanically it remains unaltered.

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA DIFFERENCE Petrol 200 Sport Rs 34.54 lakh 200 Urban Edition Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh Diesel 200 d Sport Rs Rs 35.02 lakh 200 d Urban Edition Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 1.97 lakh

What’s new:

Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

New Cosmos Black paint

“Sport” labeling on floor mats, illuminated door sills

“Sport” badge

Carbon finished rear spoiler

Check out the official press release for more details:

Mercedes-Benz India bolsters its New Generation Cars portfolio; launches the CLA Urban Sport

Mercedes-Benz enhances its popular CLA line-up with the new CLA 200 and CLA 200 d Urban Sport

The CLA Urban Sport comes equipped with THERMOTRONIC 2-Zone AC, carbon-style rear spoiler and a new Cosmos Black exterior paint scheme | Equipped with “Sport” branded floor mats, illuminated door sills and a “Sport” badge

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Urban Sport (Petrol) and CLA 200 d Urban Sport (Diesel) are priced at INR 35.99 lakhs and INR 36.99 lakhs ex-showroom, India respectively

India’s largest luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz today launched the CLA 200 and CLA 200 d Urban Sport, petrol and diesel versions for its young and happening customers. The new CLA Urban Sport comes with a host of new and exciting features as standard.

Speaking on the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The CLA remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and has created a benchmark for sporty design and performance. The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and add a sporty appeal that is hard to miss. It is essentially an illustration of dynamic design that seamlessly embodies an intelligent combination of functionality and agility in a modern coupé design. The CLA has been instrumental in conveying Mercedes-Benz’s new design language of sensual purity and has made a place of its own in the hearts and minds of many young patrons and enthusiasts, who tend to arrive in style.”

Mr. Folger added, “The CLA makes for an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers who not only enjoy the driving dynamics but also expect a hassle free ownership experience from Mercedes-Benz. The specially designed service and finance packages make buying and owning the CLA a delightful experience. It remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and underlines the compact sedan’s unmatched popularity, especially among the younger generation. We are confident that the CLA Urban Sport will continue its successful run for the New Generation Car portfolio and will maintain its high conquest rate.”