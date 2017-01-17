Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Check out the crazy official accessories!

Maruti has bombarded the hatchback segment with the introduction of the Ignis from its premium Nexa retail channel. The vehicle is priced at Rs 4.59 lakh and goes up all the way up to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Maruti’s clientele for the Ignis consists of the millennials and this car certainly ticks all the right boxes … actually, double ticks most of them! Since its targeted customers are spoilt for choice, Maruti has left no stone unturned to woo them with tonnes of official accessories for this vehicle. Let us check out what’s on offer.

Starting with the exterior, the Ignis can be had with four different roof wraps – Digiscape, Implode, Unbox and Radical. There’s also a roof spoiler, which can be had in six colours – Carbon Fibre, Tinsel Blue, Pearl Artic White, Uptown Red, Silky Silver and Glistening Grey. Then there are the highlighters, which accentuate the chrome appliques at the front, along with the contrasting rear-view mirrors. These two are available in Tinsel Blue and Uptown Red, while the highlighter is also available in Titanium colour.

The automaker also offers door visors, crossbars and rear chrome applique for the Ignis. To wrap up the exterior, Maruti offers side body mouldings in a choice of seven shades – Sterling, Glistening Grey, Uptown Red, Pearl Artic White, Tinsel Blue, Silky Silver and Garnish Finish.

The Ignis’ cabin comes with contrasting appliques which highlight some of the areas of the dashboard, doors and the central tunnel. These are available in three colours – Uptown Red, Tinsel Blue and Titanium. Speaking of the upholstery, the company offers a total of 12 seat cover options of premium leatherette and leatherette+velvet materials.

There are five types of floor mats to choose from, along with a boot mat. And if you fancy making your ride snazzy, you can opt for the footwell ambient lighting and also the front door projectors, which project the brand name, Ignis, on the ground. As for the infotainment system, Maruti offers a Kenwood touch-based multimedia system and, to pump up the sound, one can opt for an amplifier and subwoofer.

Touch-based rear-seat entertainment packages are also offered. To sum it up, Maruti Suzuki also offers two pre-set Jazzed-up versions of the Ignis – Acropolis and Scorchers – with bits and pieces from the aforementioned accessories (check out the image below).