Maruti Suzuki Ignis bookings open at Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the third model that will be retailed through its NEXA range of premium showrooms. The Ignis, showcased in its concept form at the 2016 Auto Expo, is now ready in its India-spec production avatar and you can book yours for Rs 11,000. The car’s prices will be revealed on January 13, 2017, making the Ignis Maruti’s first product launch of the year.

The Ignis will share its engine options – i.e., the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre DDiS190 diesel – with the Baleno. While a five-speed manual gearbox will come as standard with the Ignis, both engine options can be paired with an automatic transmission as well. To be more specific, they will employ an automated manual transmission (AMT), which will be offered only with the Delta and Zeta variants.

With the new car, Maruti is targeting younger buyers and what works in its favour is the Kei car design that Indian buyers haven’t had a chance to explore. It comes with a range of features, including a few unique bits. For example, it will be one of the most affordable cars in India to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay thanks to the ‘SmartPlay’ touchscreen infotainment system. What’s more is that it even features LED headlights, a feature that even many cars in segments above don’t get.

Maruti will also offer the iCreate customization options, through which, owners can personalise the Ignis to their taste. What’s more is that like the Vitara Brezza, the Ignis will be available with dual-tone colour options too (blue/white, blue/black and red/black). On the safety front, dual airbags and ABS with EBD will come as standard on all variants.

Expect Maruti to price the Ignis around the Rs 5 lakh mark.