Mahindra Xylo, NuvoSport, Verito Set To Be Discontinued?

Preparing for the upcoming BSVI emission and safety norms, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is likely to discontinue its low performing models such as the NuvoSport, Verito sedan & Vibe and the Xylo in the next couple of years. As the homegrown automaker looks forward to invest in volume products these vehicles are unlikely to get the technology upgrade owing to their meagre numbers. However, there’s no official word on the models that would be discontinued.

Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “We have to meet BSVI in all of our products. We have already made a decision on dropping some products when we go to BSVI, (which are) low volume products. And we have to invest in all the safety regulations that are coming in and therefore there is no letting up of investment in those areas.”

The most likely replacement of the Xylo, the Mahindra MPV, codenamed U321, has been spied on numerous occasions while being tested on the roads. The utility vehicle appears to be in the final stages of production.

Same is the case with the sub-4m Mahindra S201, the Ssangyong Tivoli-based compact SUV. It will be offered in two iterations – five-seat and seven-seat. The latter is expected to be over 4 metres in length to accommodate those extra pair of seats. The NuvoSport might be replaced by the five-seat avatar of the S201 SUV. We expect both the cars to launch in this year.

With respect to crash safety norms, Mr. Goenka said that most of Mahindra’s products offer airbags and ABS as an option except for the bestselling UV, the Bolero. “We are working on that right now,” he added. In case you didn’t know, the crash safety regulations have been preponed to July 1, 2019 from the earlier October 1, 2019.

Besides Mahindra, we expect other carmakers too to end the road for their low-performing models as that would help them bring costs down.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on BSVI emission norms.