Mahindra U321 MPV Spied Again; Ertiga, Innova Crysta Rival To Launch Later This Year

Mahindra ’s new MPV, the U321 , has been spied testing yet again, this time in Chennai, where it was seen tackling urban traffic.

The U321 is Mahindra’s first monocoque MPV and has been designed at the MANA (Mahindra Automotive North America) technical centre in the US. Its front fascia features a slotted grille, projector headlamps and fog lamps with LED DRLs. The side profile is similar to other MPVs such as the current Maruti Ertiga and sports a sharp character line running across the door handles. While earlier test mules were spotted with blacked out steel wheels, this one features split-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it features vertically stacked tail lamps and a tailgate that is hinged at the top.

The upcoming MPV from Mahindra will offer three-row seating and the seating capacity might vary from seven to eight, depending on the variant. Mahindra might also offer captain seats in the U321 considering it will be a premium offering. Other features that are expected to be available on the U321 include a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear parking camera with sensors, airbags and ABS.

The U321 is likely to be powered by Mahindra’s new 1.6-litre diesel engine that has been jointly developed with SsangYong. However, a petrol engine may also be on cards considering its rivals also offer the same.

When launched later this year around the festive season, the Mahindra U321 is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and 15 lakh. This will put the U321 right in the middle of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta that are priced at Rs 6.33 lakh to 10.69 lakh and Rs 14 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, respectively.