Mahindra Reveals Thar-Based Roxor Off-Road SUV But It’s Not For India

Mahindra has just revealed a US-specific Roxor off-road vehicle and announced its prices too. The Roxor, which is not street-legal in the USA, will be available in the States at a starting price of around Rs 10.14 lakh ($15,549).

Mahindra Thar CRDi Mahindra Thar CRDe Rs 10.14 lakh ($15,549) Rs 6.46 lakh (2WD)/ Rs 6.98 lakh (4WD) Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-Delhi)

The Roxor has its body mounted on a steel frame like the Thar and since it’s made specifically for off-road purposes, it is bare bones to the limits, with even things like outside mirrors being a part of the optional equipment. Mahindra will, however, also offer the Roxor in a Limited Edition variant featuring a host of additional equipment like a soft top, winch, light bar, off-road tires, side and rear view mirrors, audio system and grab handles. The said equipment will also be available à la carte, including a whopping 900 colour and wrap options.

The Roxor draws power from the Thar’s 2.5-litre M2DICR BSIV diesel engine. In this guise, the engine makes 63PS of maximum power at 3200rpm and 195Nm of peak torque from 1400rpm to 2200rpm. Power and torque figures are the same for the Thar DI in India. The Roxor, which is offered as a specialist off-road vehicle in the USA, has a limited top speed of 72kmph. Mahindra says that the Roxor will return a fuel efficiency figure of 13-14kmpl (32-34mgp) and offers a towing capacity of up to 1583kg (3490 lbs). Further, the base model weighs at 1376kg (3035 lbs, kerb weight).

