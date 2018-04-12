Mahindra Bolero Sales Figures More Than KUV100 And Scorpio Combined!

Although the craze for SUVs has only recently picked up the pace, the Mahindra Bolero has been out there lapping great numbers ever since its launch 18 years back. In the process, it has achieved the one million sales milestone as well. In fact, It has been featuring in the list of best-selling passenger vehicles for over 10 years in a row, starting from 2005-06.

The rugged and boxy-looking SUV has also registered a year-on-year growth rate of 23 per cent while the SUV segment has only grown at 17 per cent in the same period. In fact, the Bolero’s sales figures for March 2018 stood at 9,104 units, which is more than the combined sales figures of the KUV100and the Scorpio, the second and third most popular SUVs in Mahindra’s product roster. In comparison, popular SUV models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Creta sold 13,147 and 10,011 units, respectively, in March 2018.

While SUVs like the Brezza and Creta bank on features to justify their sticker price, the Bolero does it with its simplicity and ease of maintenance. It also shows how well Mahindra has managed to capture the pulse of the rural and semi-urban India, as explained by the carmaker's chief of sales and marketing, Veejay Ram Nakra, "The Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers in semi-urban and rural India have reposed on the brand. Further, the successful launch of the Bolero Power+ has helped the brand grow steadily, in spite of several new launches in the UV space."

Mahindra chopped down its best-selling SUV in 2016 to create the Bolero Power+, a sub-4 metre version with a smaller 1.5-litre BSIV-compliant diesel engine with more power (70PS) and a competitive price tag starting at Rs 6.85 lakh, which is nearly Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the corresponding Bolero model. Despite its primary market being the semi-urban and rural areas, the Bolero can be a good option for those looking for a compact budget SUV which can also be used to haul a family of seven on weekend road trips.