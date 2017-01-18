Launching today: Tata Hexa

Buckle-up everyone as Tata Motors is all set to launch the Hexa today. Bookings for the Hexa began in November last year and since then it has gained a lot of attention. To an untrained eye, the Hexa looks very similar to the Aria crossover, which the home-grown automaker launched a few years ago. But in truth, Tata Motors has overhauled the original recipe of the Aria from every conceivable angle to transform it into an intriguing option against its main rivals – the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune. The entry-level XE variant is powered by the 150PS/320Nm state of tune and the engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. All the other variants – XM, XMA, XT, XTA and XT 4×4 get the higher tune 156PS/400Nm engine and while the XMA and XTA get a 6-speed auto box, the other three get a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hexa is loaded with features. Even the base XE spec gets features like dual-airbags, ABS+EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, all four power windows, manual AC with rear vents for all three rows, 12V power sockets on the front two rows, cooled upper glovebox, 6-speaker sound system with ConnectNext tech, projector headlights and LED taillights. Move up the variant list and both the XM and XMA variants get rear parking sensors, heated wing mirrors, Harman touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, ambient lighting, 8-speaker sound system, super drive modes (XM), hill hold control (XMA) and sports mode (XMA).

The fully-loaded Hexa comes in three derivatives – XT, XTA and XT 4×4. All three variants get all the bells and whistles from Tata’s equipment brochure. The list includes 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, roof rails, chrome accents on the outside and fog lamps with daytime running lights. Only the XT 4×4 variant gets the four-wheel-drive system. You can find an in-depth explanation of all the Tata Hexa variants here.

For customers who want to further customise their Hexa as per their taste, Tata Motors will offer three predefined kits – Tuff, Luxe and Expedition. The company is also offering standalone accessories for its flagship car.