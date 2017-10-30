Land Rover Discovery Launched At Rs 68.05 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has finally launched the fifth-generation Discovery SUV. While its prices were revealed earlier this year in August, the sales have commenced from today. The new Discovery is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and goes up against the likes of the popular Audi Q7, along with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.

VITALS Specifications Petrol Diesel Displacement 2,995cc (3.0-litre) Si6 2,993cc (3.0-litre) TDV6 Max power 340PS @ 6,500rpm 258PS @ 3,750rpm Max torque 450Nm @ 3,000 – 5,000rpm 600Nm @ 2,000rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic

The Land Rover Discovery is available in five variants – S, SE, HSE, HSE Luxury and First Edition –, with each one offering the option of a petrol or a diesel engine. JLR’s recently introduced five years schedule maintenance plan can be availed at half the price for the new Discovery. Here are the prices (ex-showroom pan-India) for the all-new Land Rover Discovery.

VARIANTS PETROL DIESEL S Rs 68.05 lakh Rs 78.37 lakh SE Rs 71.5 lakh Rs 85.30 lakh HSE Rs 74.23 lakh Rs 89.54 lakh HSE Luxury Rs 78.37 lakh Rs 95.47 lakh First Edition Rs 84.43 lakh Rs 1.02 crore

The new Land Rover Discovery is available in five- or seven-seat configurations. While the first four variants get the five-seat arrangement as standard, the range-topping First Edition comes with the seven-seat configuration. However, the seven-seat option can be availed with the rest of the variants as an optional extra for an additional premium.

As you would have expected, the new Discovery is loaded to the brim with niceties. To name a few, it gets LED headlamps with auto high-beam assist, a 14-speaker 825 watt Meridian sound system, heads-up display, 8.0-inch rear seat entertainment, four-zone climate control and more.