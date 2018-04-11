Hyundai Xcent Online Bookings Open; Extra Benefits On Offer

Hyundai India has launched the third phase of its ‘HyBuy’ online car buying campaign for the Xcentsedan. Leveraging the digital space, the Korean automaker will engage with prospective buyers through social media. The first 250 Xcent buyers stand a chance to win the Amazon Echo Dot or avail benefits such as underbody protection and exterior beautification. These prizes will be over and above the April discount scheme for the Xcent, which includes benefits of up to Rs 78,500. Moreover, one among the 250 buyers stands a chance to visit Disneyland, Hong Kong with his/her family. This online bookings offer is valid from April 10 to May 10, 2018.

How can you take part in the campaign?

You need to sign up and login to the ‘HyBuy’ campaign website – www.hybuy.in – and select the Hyundai Xcent variant you wish to buy along with your preferred dealership. Post that, you have to book the Xcent by paying Rs 10,000 online and share your deal with your friends and family to urge them to participate in this program. This makes you eligible for the rewards in question. Besides, you can also earn referral goodies if anyone from your network buys an Xcent by booking it online. Buyers should, however, note that if you cancel this online booking, Hyundai will deduct Rs 3000 per car booking as cancellation charges. Bookings made offline, at dealerships, are generally fully refundable.

However, there is a catch. The rewards will vary based on the number of people who participate in this online booking campaign. If it sees less than 100 bookings, Hyundai will offer only Amazon Echo Dot with the car. On the other hand, if bookings remain under 249, the carmaker will offer underbody coating as well, alongside the Amazon Echo Dot. However, only if bookings touch 250, there will be exterior beautification on offer along with the other rewards.

1-99 – Amazon Echo Dot

1-249 – Amazon Echo Dot + underbody coating

1-250 – Amazon Echo Dot + underbody coating + exterior beautification + one lucky winner gets a chance to go to Disneyland, Hong Kong with his/her family.

