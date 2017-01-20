Ford EcoSport platinum edition launched at Rs 10.39 lakh

Ford has launched yet another special version for the EcoSport – the Platinum Edition. It is available with either the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine or the 1.5-litre TDCi motor. The petrol version is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh and the one with the diesel engine gets a price tag of Rs 10.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

On the outside, Ford has tried to give it a sportier look with a dual-tone body colour finish, new 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wider rubber along with a few tweaks on the front and rear bumpers. Inside the cabin, the Platinum Edition gets cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has built-in satellite navigation, a DVD player and also acts as the display for the newly installed rear-view camera. Just like the top-spec Titanium+ variants, Ford has equipped the Platinum Edition with six airbags as well.

In terms of pwerformance, the 1.0-litr EcoBoost engine is tuned to pump out 125PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel mill, on the other hand, churns out 100PS of power and 205Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and power is sent to the front wheels only.

The Platinum Edition is, in all probability, Ford’s final attempt to lure customers away from its arch rival, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, before it launches a facelift of its sub-4 metre SUV in India. The refreshed EcoSport was unveiled in USA last year and is likely to launch in India later this year.