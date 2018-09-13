Bookings Open: Jeep Compass Limited Plus With Sunroof Coming Soon

Jeep India has listed a new range-topping variant of the Compass called the Limited Plus on its website. The pre-bookings for the Compass Limited Plus are now open for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Jeep is expected to announce prices of the Compass Limited Plus by 20 September, 2018.

The Limited Plus adds a few important features to the Compass’ equipment list. The highlight of the new top-spec variant will be the addition of a panoramic sunroof, which will be a segment-first feature. Also on offer will be powered front seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps (will carry forward the bi-xenon projectors form Limited (O) variant) and bigger 18-inch silver-and-grey dual-tone alloy wheels (Limited (O) gets 17-inch units). Like the Limited (O) 4×4 variant, the new range-topper will pack six airbags. Other features that could make it to the Limited Plus variant include cruise control, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a 7-inch full-colour driver info display and a powered tailgate.

The Compass Limited Plus will also feature Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) flagship 8.4-inch Uconnect 4 infotainment system instead of the 7-inch unit offered in the Limited (O) variant. With this addition, the Compass will now have the largest touchscreen in its segment. Like the smaller unit, the new infotainment system will pack Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec Compass Limited Plus could also get a BeatsAudio system with nine speakers, including a sub-woofer, as seen on the version sold in various international markets.

The Limited Plus will be offered with both the 1.4-litre turbo petrol as well as the 2.0-litre diesel engine. Expect Jeep to price the Limited Plus variant at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh over the Limited (O) variant.