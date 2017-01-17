BMW updates the 4 series range

We wouldn’t blame you if you said ‘what update?’ In true BMW ‘LCI’ fashion, the changes are subtle, addressing only what’s necessary. Then again, why would they try and entirely change the formula of a vehicle that has sold four lakh copies in just a little over three and a half years?

Introduced as a replacement for the 3 Series Coupe, the 4’er is available as a coupe, convertible, and a four-door ‘GranCoupe’. All body styles get the mid-life refresh, along with the top-of-the-line performance version – the M4.

The biggest change on the list are the updated headlamps. The daytime running lamps get an updated pattern – that’s identical to the 3 Series – and feature Bi-LED technology instead of Bi-Xenons. Adaptive LED headlamps are optional, whereas foglamps and the tail lamps get the LED treatment as well. An updated set of front and rear bumpers (which vary based on the body style), and four new designs for the alloy wheels complete the update to the exterior.

Changes are sparser on the inside, and include a few chrome accents, a glossy black centre console, and double stitching on the instrument panel. There are new upholstery colours and new trim inserts to choose from as well. The steering wheel has been updated too, which goes well with the optional LCD instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the 4 Series remains unaltered, carrying over the existing 31 engine-powertrain combos. Engine options range from a frugal 150PS 2.0-litre diesel to a 326PS 3.0-litre turbo petrol. The xDrive all-wheel–drive tech is available in a total of twelve models, including the top-spec diesel – the 435d, and the top-spec petrol – the 440i.

BMW doesn’t retail any version of the 4 Series in India, save for the full-fat M4. At the moment, it isn’t clear whether the German automaker is considering filling in the gap between the 3 Series and the 5 Series in India.

That said, we think a 435i or a 440i taking on the likes of the Audi S5 and the Mercedes-AMG C43 should make things a whole lot more interesting.