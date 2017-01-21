Audi rolls out 8-Millionth car with Quattro Tech

German automaker, Audi, is celebrating a special milestone that only a handful of manufacturers in the world can actually think of. Audi’s Mexican manufacturing facility recently rolled out a garnet red-coloured Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro which became Audi’s 8-millionth car to feature a quattro four-wheel-drive system.

The word quattro in Italian means “four” and has been used as a trademark on all four-wheel-drive Audi cars for nearly four decades now. The technology, first premiered in 1980 at the Geneva International Motor Show when no other automaker offered four-wheel drive in a mass-production car. Since then, Audi has mastered the art of delivering balanced power through its quattro system, especially on models with powerful engines.

Thanks to the quattro tech, Audi has aced in motorsports all over the world. The list includes four World Rally Championship titles, six victories in Pikes Peak Hill Climb race in USA, two titles of Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), eleven national Super Touring Car Championships, a Touring Car World Cup and a title win in the TransAm Series, which is held in USA. Considering that Audi is mostly recognised around the world as a premium carmaker, that list of achievements in the harsh world of motorsports is nothing short of astonishing.

Today, Audi equips over 100 model versions, worldwide, with its quattro tech. It comes as standard on the Q7, A4 allroad, A6 allroad, A8, R8, S and RS models. The company also offers its quattro system as an option in all other model series. Audi’s four-wheel-drive cars are loved worldwide and in 2015, which isn’t that long ago, 44 per cent of all Audi cars sold had the quattro tech installed.