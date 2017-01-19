2017 KTM RC 390 and RC 200 launched at Rs 2.25 and 1.72 Lakh respectively

Bajaj Auto today launched the 2017 models of the KTM RC twins in India. The bigger RC 390 has been priced at Rs 2,25,300 and the RC 200 gets a price tag of Rs 1,71,740 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). While there aren’t any major cosmetic updates on the bikes, both gets a revised colour scheme (new UV resistant paint) for a fresh look and both have been made Euro 4 compliant as well.

The one with significant updates is the 2017 KTM RC 390, which gets an interesting black-orange paint job with white graphics. The bike is powered by the same 373.3cc, liquid-cooled single as its predecessor but the motor has been tweaked to make it compatible with the stringent Euro4 emission standards. To do so, the motor also gets a two-stage side slung exhaust that also makes the bike look different from the previous model. While the maximum power output remains at 43.5PS, the peak torque output gets a little bump in the new version with 36Nm (1Nm increased).

Talking about the other updates, the new RC 390 gets ride-by-wire for an even better response. A bigger 320mm front disc brake (300mm in its predecessor) now endows it with better braking performance. The bike further gets easily adjustable brake and clutch levers to suit varying rider preferences. The company has also introduced a new EVAP system in the bike that prevents vaporized fuel loss.

Coming to the 2017 KTM RC 200, it also gets a revised paint scheme. The graphic pattern mimics the elder sibling, however, the colours are different. It also gets an updated https://www.bikedekho.com/ktm/rc-390-2017Euro4-compatible version of the 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine but it continues with the smart underbelly exhaust muffler instead of getting a side canister. Both the bikes also get 12mm extra padding on the pillion seat for better cushioning, providing more comfortable seating for the passenger.

Both the bike continues to get a WP suspension setup, comprising of 43mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The fully-digital instrument also remains the same as the previous models and the RC 390 also retains the slipper clutch and dual channel ABS as standard features from its predecessor.

So, the Austrian manufacturer has made its already successful product even more tempting and this will further help them to take on the rivals with more aggression.

