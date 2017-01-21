Will UP rise above caste prejudice?

ALTHOUGH Narendra Modi consciously projects himself as the face of “Digital India”, his seemingly casual references ever so often to his humble roots, to being a “fakir” with a jhola, and to his opposition to the “pink revolution”, shorthand for eating beef, remind listeners of his OBC roots.

Uttar Pradesh’s forthcoming Assembly elections are all things to all men … and women. Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party hopes it will endorse its right to rule. It is also a test for the chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, who is pitted against his father for control of the Samajwadi Party. Rahul Gandhi should know that his leadership of the Congress will be judged in the UP crucible. For Mayawati this is an opportunity to prove that her Bahujan Samaj Party can reach out beyond Dalits to seek other support as well. For everyone, the elections in UP, Gujarat and seven other states is a chance to show whether the Supreme Court was more relevant in ruling “No politician can seek vote in the name of caste, creed, or religion” than Bal Thackeray in observing that “in India people don’t cast their vote, they vote their caste.”

In theory, everyone will pay lip service to the Supreme Court’s ruling that “religion, race, caste, community or language would not be allowed to play any role in the electoral process” and that elections will be null and void if votes are sought on these considerations. By a 4-3 majority ruling, a seven-judge Constitution Bench held that an election will be annulled not only if votes are sought in the name of the candidate’s religion but also when such an appeal is based on the religion of voters or election agents or anybody else, with the candidate’s consent. “Anyone else” includes religious and spiritual leaders engaged by candidates to mobilise followers. The majority view interpreted Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act to mean that this provision was laid down “to clearly proscribe appeals based on sectarian, linguistic or caste considerations; to infuse a modicum of oneness, transcending such barriers and to borrow Tagore’s phrase transcend the fragmented ‘narrow domestic walls’ and send out the message that regardless of these distinctions, voters were free to choose the candidate best suited to represent them.”

Section 123(3) of the Act defines as “corrupt practice” appeals made by a candidate or his agents to vote or refrain from voting for any person on the ground of “his” religion, race, caste, community or language. What came up for interpretation before the Constitution Bench was the meaning of the term “his” since that would define whose religion is in question when an appeal is made. The question came up before the seven judges because previous judgments had handed down conflicting rulings.

In their majority view, India’s chief justice, T. S. Thakur, and three of his colleagues, Madan B. Lokur, S A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao, ruled in favour of a purposive interpretation. They stated that “his” would mean the religion of the candidate, his (or her) agents, voters as well as any other person who, with the candidate’s consent, brings up religion in an appeal to further the candidate’s election prospects. “An appeal in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is impermissible under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and would constitute a corrupt practice sufficient to annul the election in which such an appeal was made regardless whether the appeal was in the name of the candidate’s religion or the religion of the election agent or that of the opponent or that of the voter’s,” they ruled.

However, the bench did not revisit its 1995 judgment on whether “Hindutva” and “Hinduism” connote the “way of life” of the Indian people and not just Hindu religious practices. According to this 1995 judgment, an appeal in the name of “Hindutva” to seek votes was not a corrupt practice warranting a candidate’s disqualification as it was “a way of life” and not a religion. The issue did come up this time but the Constitution Bench chose to remain silent about it. Meanwhile, Justices Adarsh K. Goel, Uday U. Lalit and D. Y. Chandrachud dissented with the majority view, holding that the expression “his” used in conjunction with religion, race, caste, community or language refers to the candidate in whose favour the appeal to vote is made, or that of a rival candidate when an appeal is made to refrain from voting for another.

The Election Commission has rightly said it will abide by the Supreme Court’s decision and try to implement it faithfully. But there are snags in practice. Syed Shahabuddin once said that many Bihari Muslim voters did not regard him as one of their own because he didn’t have a full beard or wear a muslin cap. Suppose such an attired candidate (or candidate’s agent) turned up, his appeal would obviously be to conservative Muslim voters. Can the court or the commission take exception to that? For that matter, the fashionably attired Mayawati has become a kind of Dalit icon even when she is aggressively courting Muslims. Mayawati can hardly be taken to court on that count. Two other instances. Haryana’s BJP chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an RSS stalwart, dropped his surname as soon as he took office on the platform but that only further identified the Punjabi community to which he belonged. Although Narendra Modi consciously projects himself as the face of “Digital India”, his seemingly casual references ever so often to his humble roots, to being a “fakir” with a jhola, and to his opposition to the “pink revolution”, shorthand for eating beef, remind listeners of his OBC roots.

Caste affinities run deep and strong in all states. Yadavs vote for Mulayam Singh Yadav (or his son) and Lalu Prasad Yadav as do Kurmis and Koeris for Bihar’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar. UP’s upper castes which together comprise nearly 22 per cent of the population but exercise influence far beyond their numbers used to support Congress but have shifted allegiance to the BJP. Over the last 27 years, about 50 per cent of UP’s upper caste voters have supported the BJP, their number even crossing the 70 per cent mark during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, Dalits moved to the BSP in the turmoil following V.P. Singh’s calamitous Mandir-Mandal politics. OBC and Muslim voters were also disillusioned by the Congress and drifted to other groups, Muslims generally supporting parties that opposed the BJP.

There used to be a joke in West Bengal about P.C. Sen, the former Congress chief minister, unexpectedly turning up for the funeral of the Marxist leader, Promode Dasgupta. Since the two men were sworn political enemies, surprised Bengalis asked Sen what he was doing there. “I always attend when there’s anything to do with a Baidya” the former chief minister explained, referring to a small caste group that is exclusive to Bengal and to which both men belonged. The UP polls will show whether caste groups have overcome their traditional prejudices. Individuals, politicians or otherwise, rarely do.

The writer is the author of several books and a regular media columnist