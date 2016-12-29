Will UN see change under President Trump?

The observations of US President-elect Donald Trump that the United Nations is just a club for people to “have a good time” may sound crude and outrageously blunt but it is a censure of a body that has in many ways belied expectations. If that is a precursor to Trump “challenging more than just the 71-year-old institution’s approach to West Asia” once he takes office, it should be welcomed. The recent decision by the Obama administration to abstain from the UN vote on Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, brushed aside Trump’s demand that the US exercise its veto power. The developing nations have for long been saying that the UN is overly influenced by wealthier nations, but their entreaties have fallen on deaf ears. Trump has had no real experience of holding a public office and it would be interesting to see whether he becomes a prisoner of the system or rises above it to push through reforms that have eluded the organisation for decades due to the intransigence of the US and other powers.

An honest review of the list of permanent members of the UN Security Council has long been called for but all efforts on it have been stonewalled by vested interests. India has, for quite a while, been demanding that commensurate with its size and population it must be made a permanent member but there has been no action on it. Japan and Germany too are claimants of that status. The exercise of veto powers is a pernicious tool in the hands of the current five permanent members. That needs to be reviewed in a dispassionate manner. Trump has shown unorthodoxy in words. Will he put his unconventional views to work as promised? And will this benefit the world or reduce our planet to a has-been? The world is about to find out in the new year.