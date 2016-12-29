What moved IOA to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi?

In a move whose logic from the point of view of service to Indian sports is inscrutable, the Indian Olympic Association suddenly appointed Suresh Kalmadi as its life president. A key 2010 Commonwealth Games scam accused, Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal. Sports minister Vijay Goel was apparently oblivious of the conspiracy to appoint Kalmadi and his ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the IOA threatening to de-recognise the body if the decision is not reversed.

Kalmadi was not the lone controversial official to get to the coveted position. Abhay Chautala, another corruption-tainted politician, was also made life-president by the IOA. What confounds those who are engaged in unmasking the corrupt is that the selections were unanimous with there being not a murmur of protest. Chautala served as the president of Indian Olympic Association from December 2012 to February 2014 when the IOA was suspended by the parent International Olympic Committee for fielding charge-sheeted candidates at the elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

At a time when a Hindi superhit film called ‘Dangal’ has brought alive for audiences the effort and dedication that propels our sports stars from humble origins to international glory, the brazen appointment of two officials whose credentials are murky to say the least is a wake up call and a challenge to the government and concerned citizens.

India has long struggled to win medals at the Olympics, despite its vast population. Reams have been written on possible reasons for this lack of performance. One reason is, and has been, evident. It is the appalling quality of sports management in this country.

Whatever success stories in Indian sports one can think of are successes despite the system, or from outside the system. Dipa Karmakar, Mary Kom, the boxers and wrestlers from Haryana, and the shooter Abhinav Bindra, have succeeded almost entirely by dint of their own efforts. The badminton stars are all products of P Gopichand’s academy, a private institution. The tennis stars train abroad.

For every one of these success stories, there are many potential sports stars who fall by the wayside because of corrupt, rapacious, nepotistic mis-managers.

The Supreme Court has initiated a clean-up of Indian cricket by taking on the powerful BCCI. A similar clean-up of other national sports bodies is long overdue. The strangle-hold of venal politicians on sporting bodies must be released.

It is not common for politicians to let go of any kind of power. They will only leave if they are made to, either by pressure from the top, or by pressure from the public. This needs to happen.

We owe it to our struggling athletes.