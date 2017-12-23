Vijay Rupani has his task cut out

It is not inappropriate that the BJP has rewarded Vijay Rupani with endorsement to continue as chief minister after the just-concluded Assembly elections in which the party came through with a reduced majority. Considering that the party was fighting against formidable odds, having been in power for 22 years and being consequently weighed down by anti-incumbency, it was no mean achievement. In past elections, the Congress was a demoralised and spent force.

This time, however, it was energised by the support it was offered on a platter by new firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel who was like a wounded tiger after he was incarcerated in jail for spearheading a movement for declaring the Patidars or Patels a reserved category for education and employment. Two other youth leaders, Alpesh and Jignesh gave the Congress a further fillip. The anger among sections of people over demonetization of high-currency notes and Goods and Services Tax contributed to the BJP’s limited setback though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah were able to salvage their pride thanks to intensive campaigning and last-minute clever management on the Gujarat ‘asmita’ (pride) plank. The agricultural sector was also justifiably aggrieved with the BJP.

There can be little doubt, however, that Chief Minister Rupani would have to work doubly hard to retain BJP’s relevance in Gujarat which would predictably be under siege. Sections of people that got alienated from it (regardless of whether they ultimately voted for BJP or not) would need to be weaned back to strengthen the party’s dwindling voter base. Rupani’s inherent disadvantage was that he was compared with Modi who gave Gujarat a high-growth and dynamic administration. By contrast, Rupani came off as a good-hearted man but essentially a status quoits and one not one endowed with the charisma and charm of Modi.

Now, in his revived avatar, he would be expected to be more hands-on and dynamic besides having the ability of winning friends and influencing people. He would have to balance various castes and interest groups when he constitutes his cabinet. It is being speculated that besides Nitin Patel his cabinet may have another deputy chief minister. That remains to be seen. If BJP is to repeat its performance of the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, it would truly require herculean efforts in various directions.