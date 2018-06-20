Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is likely. Opposite sex will appreciate your care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Give yourself time to study any business proposals before taking any decision as you could realise after sometime that you are not comfortable with certain aspects of the proposal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those looking for partners for marriage some of them may get it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your opportunities may get shrink now and you have to manage within the available chances in business or profession. Some domestic issues will suddenly rise & create tension.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today. You will be very sensitive about something and overtly emotional and all this will set you back.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Domestic affairs might come into sharp focus and you will be attending to the home and family needs. There may be illness and unwanted expenses. Be prepared for all that.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There is buying selling in speculative business especially in stock market which can give you profits today. It is a stat of a wonderful phase and you move ahead with blessing of stars.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There is a very little to stop your or halt you in your tracks. You are filled with confidence and begin to think really big. You pursue serious issues & also are in a celebratory mood.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Small negligence while handling any important communication will cost your Job. Tiredness and boredom might dampen your spirits for which you ought to take occasional retreats.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Writers and Artists will get opportunities in their field. Fame is going to increase in business & politics. Your intelligence is going solve out difficult issues today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Communication skills may get tested at your work place.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): If you are careful in respect of your food-habits and can minimize overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and sound physique. Control your temper.