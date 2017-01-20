Time for Supreme Court to defuse Jallikattu rallies

It is doubtlessly a setback to restoration of normalcy that the meeting of Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persuade the latter to bring in an Ordinance to nullify the effect of the Supreme Court’s ban on the sport of Jallikattu has ended in a whimper. While thousands of emotionally-charged people in Tamil Nadu were waiting with hopeful anticipation for the ban to be made non-functional there is no denying that it would have been improper if Modi would have brushed aside the diktat of the highest court in the land.

By declaring that the matter was sub judice, the Modi government has saved the apex court from embarrassment and upheld the majesty of the system that gives the court the right to study all aspects of an issue and deliver justice. The court and in this case the executive too cannot be guided by emotional appeal alone. It is hardly right to expect them to submit to virtual blackmail.

The cold reality is that had the late chief minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa been on the scene, she would have found a way out of the impasse as she used to. Pannerselvam, on the other hand, lacks the stature and the merit to get his way through. He is a supplicant with neither the requisite political acumen nor the negotiating skills or tact to defuse the situation and bring the people at large and the leaders in New Delhi to think and act according to his thinking.

That all kinds of devious political interests have stepped in to exploit the situation is all too evident. The leaders of the DMK who could never have their way with Jayalalithaa are now enjoying their bid to swing and incite the masses against the ban on Jallikattu which is now being described increasingly as bull-taming and not bull-fighting as many christened it earlier. The mobs that are roaming the streets of Chennai, Madurai and some other cities of the State gesticulating and aggressively demanding the revocation of the ban on Jallikattu are doing so with little fear of the heavy hand of the administration.

Before the public emotions are exploited further, the Supreme Court must take up on priority the whole issue of ban or no ban and to deliver a verdict that lays down certain ground rules for the conduct of Jallikattu which ensure that the sport is allowed in a sanitised form with scrupulous avoidance of cruelty to the bulls. While in some areas jallikattu is handled in a civilised manner, there are other areas where the bulls are forced to consume alcohol and physically maltreated so that they run berserk. It is the latter form that must be outlawed and its organisers punished strongly.