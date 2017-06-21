Narendra Modi’s gambit stumps Opposition

Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, he has gone from strength to strength with hardly any opposition to him. There is no doubt he has consolidated his position in the last three years with no opposition leader posing a threat to him. He hardly has any competitor in the opposition ranks. This is because none of the opposition leaders have emerged as a competitor to Modi on the national plane as they hardly have any following among large sections of the society.

Under the circumstances, the chances of Modi enjoying a second five-year term in office appears certain. The main cause for this is the continuing divided and fragmented opposition since 2014 when Modi ensured a majority for the Lotus party in the Lok Sabha for the first time since it was formed in 1980.

The opposition needs to direly evolve its own socio-economic programmes different from that of the ruling BJP-led NDA. The BJP’s success in large measure lies in tinkering and remodelling the major socio-economic programmes of the UPA with the Congress in the vanguard which has caught the imagination of the people.

It has become increasingly apparent that stopping a recurrence of 2014 is possible only if the opposition remains united to ensure an effective challenge to the BJP. On her part, Congress president Sonia Gandhi did try to bring the opposition together late last month for putting up a common candidate for July’s presidential election.

Strategist Modi and his confidant BJP president Amit Shah have once again stolen a march on Congress by announcing their Presidential nominee in Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit and currently the Governor of Bihar. Groomed by the RSS, the low profile Kovind, is a self-made man well versed in politics and constitutional procedures. A lawyer who practised in the High Court and the Supreme Court, he has been a member of the Rajya Sabha for two terms. He is from Uttar Pradesh and hails from Kanpur.

Once again the opposition has been caught leaden footed. The first Dalit to occupy the highest Constitutional office in the country was K R Narayanan. On his part, Modi did not waste time in contacting some of the opposition leaders personally like Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and others to inform them that Kovind will be the BJP’s Presidential nominee.

This is also intended to send a clear political signal to the Dalits that the BJP is with them along with allaying apprehensions about caste disturbances being whipped up deliberately against the Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and some other BJP ruled states.

Be that as it may, many non-BJP opposition leaders met in Chennai recently and spelt out their political differences with the Centre. The important aspect is that these busy bodies have at least begun to sit together and discuss matters. Another significant step is expected to be taken in Patna in August where Lalu Prasad Yadav proposes to invite a large number of opposition leaders for a mass rally.

BJP’s stunning victory in the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has created the necessary climate for bringing non-BJP parties together like the Left, the RLD, JD (U), NC, NCP and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in a bid to form a coalition in the run up to the 2019 general elections which is representative of the country as a whole.

This group has to identify and agree on minimum issues on which they can work together to effectively counter Narendra Modi’s policies. In any personality based contest, Modi will be a runaway winner. Therefore, care has to be taken to focus on “issue based politics” in a bid to corner Modi and bring to the fore his blunders connected with national security as well as saddling the common man with disasters on social and economic issues.

So far the Modi government has faced unprecedented Dalit turmoil with countrywide protests sparked by the suicide on the Hyderabad University campus by Rohith Vemula, the agitation in the wake of the atrocities perpetrated by the so called gau rakshaks and the Dalit-Thakur violence in Saharanpur, UP. With Modi having essayed his gambit, its impact on the Dalits will be known in the medium to long term.

The writer is a senior journalist and commentator