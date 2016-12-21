Syrian shadow on Russian envoy’s killing

The killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, by a policeman in Ankara who was enraged over the Russian complicity in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s push to retake rebel-held parts of Syria is unfortunate indeed. That the Turkish cop shouted “Aleppo” and “revenge” while shooting the diplomat dead points to a festering disapproval of Russia’s role in the Syrian civil war. While Russia has been meddling in Syrian affairs by supporting President Assad, the Americans and the westerners have been fanning the flames of hatred by supporting the rebels in what is an unfortunate intervention on both sides. It is regrettable that even the process of evacuation of civilians from the city of Aleppo has been accompanied by bloody attacks on them.

Russia is the most powerful ally of Assad’s regime. It has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader. As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia has also used its veto powers to block a political solution to end the war. Moscow’s bombardment of Syria has drawn criticism from Western powers, with US President Barack Obama on Friday accusing Russia of slaughtering civilians in the besieged city of Aleppo in concert with the Assad regime. Moscow has recently tried to distance itself from the current assault in eastern Aleppo, saying earlier this month it hasn’t bombed the city since October 18.

The civil war in Syria has caused incalculable hardship to innocent people in the embattled city for over a decade. It would be in the fitness of things if the Americans and the Russians were to sink their differences and leave Syria to its own ways. A peacekeeping neutral force sponsored by the United Nations can oversee a ceasefire to oversee a return to durable peace.