Humbug of “minority-friendly Pakistan”

The US academic C.Christine Fair pretty much summed up Pakistani dissemble in a one-liner: the Pakistanis tell very pleasant lies to impress and influence their interlocutors.

The latest in a long line of such ‘pleasant lies’ is the assertion of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that it won’t be long before Pakistan is recognised as a ‘minority friendly country’. Although Mr Sharif claimed that his government was taking steps to improve the lives of religious minorities, the truth is that precious little has been done to make religious minorities feel safe and secure, and virtually nothing to give them a sense of being stakeholders in Pakistan. But while Nawaz Sharif’s humbug was treated as the vacuous utterances of a politician, Pakistan’s advocates and apologists in India were enthused by Nawaz Sharif’s ‘courage’ to say what he did during a visit to a Hindu temple. It is of course another matter that these same people are quick to debunk any gesture of the Indian PM to reach out to religious minorities, but are quick to issue certificates of courage to a Pakistani PM.

Be that as it may, on the day Nawaz Sharif was waxing eloquent on Pakistan becoming a minority-friendly country, his Interior Minister was taking pains to inform the Senate of Pakistan that ‘banned sectarian organisations could not be equated with terrorist outfits’. Of course, the Interior Minister who shed copious tears when the Tehrik-e-Taliban chief Hakimullah Mehsud was ‘droned’ and has been recently hobnobbing with a chief of a banned Sunni extremist party, conveniently sidestepped why these sectarian groups were banned if they had nothing to do with terrorism. But this sort of duplicity is par for the course and reflects the Islamo-fascist mindset that pervades the Pakistani mind-space, which in turn makes it virtually impossible for Pakistan to ever become ‘minority-friendly’.

Actually, the very seed of Pakistan is rooted in hatred of the ‘other’. This hatred of the ‘other’ is not just religious, or ethnic but increasingly also sectarian. In the beginning, this hatred was reserved for the Hindus and Sikhs, but over the years it extended to the Christians and other religious groups. Later, a particularly vicious and pathological form of this hatred was reserved for the Ahmadi sect. After the Ahmadis it is now the turn of Shias with large sections of Pakistan’s Sunni majority having stopped treating the minority Shia sect as Muslims. Alongside, the Pakistanis massacred the Bengalis (and they were the majority ethnic group), crushed the Sindhis, smashed the Mohajirs (Urdu-speaking migrants from India) and today are bludgeoning the Baloch. The simple reason why Pakistan can never be minority friendly is simple: it is a country that deprecates diversity and eulogises uniformity. In such a state and society, minorities will always be Untermensch (inferior people).

Not surprisingly, the space for minorities, including the fringe that professes progressive and liberal values, is getting increasingly constricted. Of course, when it comes to paying lip-service, the Pakistanis (including the so-called liberals) are quick to very patronisingly call the minorities ‘our brothers’. It is another matter that these ‘brothers’ are contemptuously cast aside when it comes to sharing the cake with them. Similarly, in recent years, partly because of the international scrutiny of Pakistan’s scandalous behaviour with minorities, politicians have taken cosmetic steps of ‘celebrating’ festivals of minorities like Holi, Diwali and Christmas. But none of this has changed the conditions in which the minorities exist in Pakistan, nor for that matter have these cosmetic gestures done anything to change the way the Muslim majority treats the minorities.

Nawaz Sharif’s own record in protecting minorities has been nothing to write home about. Under his watch, his party men have been responsible for orchestrating riots against Christian settlements in order to grab land. Generally, the modus operandi is to accuse a Christian of blasphemy, manufacture outrage in a murderous mob and then unleash the mob on the minority community. The police are often enough mute bystanders. Once the deed is done, crocodile tears are shed and strong action is promised. A few weeks later, the matter is forgotten. The blasphemy law is often a red herring, both to launch pogroms as well as to carry the can for the pogrom. But the truth is that while the blasphemy law is a bad law, it isn’t the real problem; the real problem is intolerance in society wherein a mere accusation is enough to condemn the accused, and even if the accused is acquitted, he/she will remain condemned to death because some ‘ghazi’ will kill the accused to earn rewards in after-life.

In the case of Hindus, it is an open season. Hindu girls, including married women, are fair game for the Muslims. Girls are abducted, raped, forcibly converted and that’s that. No court, no parliament, no government in Pakistan dares to provide justice to the girl or the family, often threatened into submission. Once used and abused, these girls are often put on the flesh market to become commercial sex workers in the Islamic State of Pakistan. Hindu temples are vandalised, Hindus are openly insulted, bullied, extorted, kidnapped, their lands grabbed, entire families forced into slavery for Waderas in the ‘Sufi’ influenced province of Sindh. There are virtually no Hindus in government jobs and the only jobs which are kept for minorities are the class four menial jobs of sewage cleaners etc. which Ubermensch Muslims won’t deign to do. And this sort of institutionalised, socialised, and in the case of Ahmadis constitutionalised, discrimination cuts across all political parties. Recently in Sindh the so-called liberal, progressive PPP brought in an anti-conversion bill to provide a modicum of protection to Hindus against forced conversions. But under pressure of the Islamic parties, the ‘Mard-e-Hur’ Asif Zardari, who is such a dear friend of so many Indian Oxbridge anchors, withdrew this bill.

For whatever it is worth, Hindus are probably a shade better off than Ahmadis, for whom there is pathological hatred. They can’t practise their faith, they can’t even greet Muslims with the traditional Assalam-Aleikum, they can’t use the word Allah or call their mosques Masjid, they can’t build minarets on their mosques – it is a long list of unspeakable and some rather bizarre proscriptions that have been imposed on them. Incidentally, the Christians and Ahmadis were in the forefront of backing Jinnah’s demand for Pakistan, little realising what Pakistan will do to them.

Therefore, before anyone starts lauding Nawaz Sharif for pledging to make Pakistan ‘minority-friendly’, they would do well to examine the conditions of minorities and how much they have been squeezed over the last few decades. Even today, minorities are fleeing Pakistan in droves – the Hazara Shias towards Australia, the Hindus and Sikhs to India, the Shias and Ahmadis to the West. Suffice to say, Pakistan becoming minority friendly is as improbably as Vatican renouncing Jesus Christ.

The author is Senior Fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation. Views expressed are personal.