With the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles from warships by the US in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted at an air base in Syria, in reaction to the gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians by the Assad regime in which several people including women and children were killed, US President Donald Trump has signalled his toughness. The strikes mark a possible end to Trump’s honeymoon with the Russians who are staunch supporters of the Syrian regime led by President Assad. If the conflict escalates, it could hit oil supplies and prices in which countries like India which depend heavily on Gulf oil would suffer. The surprise strike marks a reversal for Trump, who had warned during the presidential campaign against the US getting pulled into the Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year.

The strike came as Trump was hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida beach resort in meetings focussed in part on another pressing US security dilemma—North Korea’s nuclear programme. The US president has said that if China doesn’t exert more pressure on North Korea, the US will act alone. Both as a candidate and president, Trump has taken

an aggressive posture toward China, labelling Beijing a “tremendous problem” and arguing that lopsided trade deals with China shortchange American businesses and workers. Last week, the president predicted in a tweet that his meeting with Xi would be “very difficult”. The White House has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on issues like trade and tariffs, insisting that the 24-hour summit is mostly an introductory meeting for the two leaders. And within Trump’s administration, there are still divisions over how to approach China.

Ahead of the summit, Trump signed a pair of executive orders focussed on reducing the US trade deficit. The moves appeared to be a shot at China, which accounted for the vast bulk — $347 billion — of last year’s $502 billion trade deficit. Chinese exports to the US totalled some $388.1 billion last year. Xi is also expected to seek assurances that Trump will not interfere in the territorial dispute over the South China Sea or question the “One China” policy by reaching out to Taiwan’s leader again, as he did during the transition. The move infuriated Beijing, leading Trump to eventually reiterate his commitment to the decades-old policy.