State power should not back bigotry

Is India returning to the brutality of caste-based orthodoxy which resulted in 44 women and children, the families of striking Dalit labourers, being burned alive in a Tamilnadu village on Christmas Day in 1968? As we observe the 49th anniversary of that tragic and shameful event, we must consider the disturbing implications of the finding by the National Crime Records Bureau that there has been a 44 per cent increase in violence against Dalits. The NCRB recorded 32,710 such crimes in 2010. There were 47,064 in 2014. They included rape, torture, beatings, humiliation, persecution and murder.

The word Dalit literally means “oppressed” or “broken”. There are approximately 167 million Dalits in India, constituting more than 16 per cent of the total population. Approximately three-quarters of Dalit workers are in agriculture. It’s reckoned that a majority of India’s 40 million bonded labourers are Dalits. Since these are poorly paid jobs, Dalits rarely earn enough to feed their families or send their children to school. As a result, many Dalits are impoverished, uneducated, and illiterate. They have been oppressed, culturally subjugated, and politically marginalised. The traditional principles of untouchability and “purity and pollution” determine what Dalits are and are not allowed to do; where they are and are not allowed to live, go, or sit; who they can and cannot give water to, eat with, or marry. As with most Hindu customs, these rules extend into all aspects of daily life.

Moreover, discrimination against Dalits does not end if they convert to another faith. Most Indian Muslims, Sikhs and Christians (possibly other religions as well) maintain some form of caste distinction despite the fact that this contradicts their precepts. As a result, dominant castes enjoy leadership positions while Dalit members continue to be marginalised and discriminated against. For example, Dalit Christians are buried in separate burial grounds from non-Dalits. Dalits themselves are also divided into sub-castes depending on vocation.

The Dalits who were attacked for skinning the carcass of a dead cow in a village near Una town in Saurashtra, Gujarat, for instance, were tanners. Their attackers were Gau Raksha Samiti activists, members of a “self-styled” cow vigilante group, according to Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab chief minister. These activists stripped the tanners naked, beat them with iron pipes and rods, tied them to an SUV, and paraded them in the marketplace. As already mentioned, the number of such outrages and atrocities is going up. More recently, a 24-year-old Dalit youth, Mahesh Parmar, his brother and even his 72-year-old grandmother were thrashed in another Gujarat village by a group of men from the Durbar community which ranks higher in the pecking order. The provocation was that Mr Parmar not only had the temerity to grow a swashbuckling moustache but dared to give it a twirl in the presence of the Durbar men who were his social superiors.

Such crimes would not have been committed if the perpetrators did not feel confident of official protection. Given the BJP’s cultural orientation, organisations like the Gau Raksha Samiti feel entitled to bask in official favour. That explains why Mr Amarinder Singh took the Prime Minister sharply to task for his “silence” on the outrage. “There appears to be a dangerous pattern behind the incidents of verbal and physical abuse and violence on Dalits everywhere which are either ignored or encouraged at the peril of sparking off a caste war,” he alleged.

Insult was added to injury on December 15 when the Union Home Minister reportedly forbade an organisation called the Navsarjan Trust to receive funds from abroad under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act for its social welfare activities. Founded in 1989, Navsarjan is Gujarat’s oldest and most effective Dalit rights organisation. Its right legally to receive and utilise foreign funds was renewed as recently as August 3. The home ministry now says this sanction was inadvertently granted and that Navsarjan’s licence is being revoked in the “public interest” because of its involvement in “undesirable activities aimed to affect prejudicially harmony between religious, racial, social, linguistic, regional groups, castes or communities”. It may not be a coincidence that Navsarjan spearheaded the protests when the Dalit tanners in Saurashtra were brutally treated.

Foreign funding is extremely important for India’s non-government organisations. Stopping such funding is also an important way of demonstrating official disapproval. In June the government cancelled the right of Teesta Setalvad’s Sabrang Trust, which had been litigating on behalf of victims of the 2002 Gujarat communal riots, to receive money from foreign well-wishers. Then the axe fell on Lawyer’s Collective, whose founder Indira Jaising represented Sabrang in the courts. The latest victim, Navsarjan, has been campaigning against untouchability, demanding minimum wages for agricultural labourers irrespective of caste, and celebrating Bhimrao Ambedkar’s work with plans for a massive statue. Punishing such organisations sends a message of encouragement to ignorant bigots that they can persecute those whom they see as being beyond the pale of Hindu society.

There is no contradiction between protecting cows and protecting Dalits. This is something only the BJP leadership can din into criminals who attack human beings in the name of the sacred animal. Official example is an important determinant for public behaviour in all societies. Britain’s Brexit vote was followed by what Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, London’s Metropolitan police commissioner, calls a “horrible spike in hate crimes”, including the murder of a Polish man. The attacks targeted East Europeans. Similarly, the US suffered increasing incidents of racist or anti-Semitic vandalism and violence after Donald Trump’s election, many drawing directly on his rhetoric. “The white supremacists out there are celebrating his victory and many are feeling their oats,” Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Centre, told USA Today. Tracey Henley, a parish administrator, was quoted in Time magazine saying “people now feel free to say racist things that they wouldn’t have said before” because “a racist bigot” had been elected president.

Dalits have been subjected to vicious attacks in the past too. If the Kilvenmani massacre in Tamilnadu mentioned earlier wasn’t bad enough, it was worse when the courts held that the landlords who were accused of the slaughter could not commit such a heinous crime. Men in their position hired others to do their dirty work. Such sophistry rejects the right of those at the bottom of the religious hierarchy to enjoy any kind of security or dignity. It makes nonsense of laws banning untouchability and discrimination. Social enlightenment may be slow to dawn on rural communities whose poverty and lack of education keeps them prisoners of a dark past. That is all the more reason why state power cannot afford to be seen to back social and cultural bigotry. It’s all the more reason for leaders like Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah to make a point of speaking up against regressing into the dark ages.

