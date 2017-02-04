US policy of containment vis-à-vis India

The recently declassified records of the American Central Intelligence Agency confirm again that United States – India relations have always been a product of – and dependent on – America’s other global commitments. There is no reason to suppose matters will change under Donald Trump.

The US has always known of Chinese help for Pakistan’s nuclear programme but chose to suppress the knowledge to please Pakistan. As Gary Milhollin, a law professor at Wisconsin University and director of Wisconsin’s project on nuclear arms control, who had been a member from 1976 to 1986 of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and who regularly accused India of stealing Western technology, put it, if Chinese assistance were subtracted from Pakistan’s nuclear programme, “there is no programme.” Successive US presidents suppressed the information and certified Pakistan had no nuclear plans in order to continue giving aid.

Before George W. Bush, the US-India relationship reflected the conclusion of hard-headed American planners that the world’s largest democracy had little to offer the world’s oldest. “From the military point of view, the countries of South Asia except Pakistan have, under present and prospective conditions, little value to the US,” a State Department memorandum noted in the forties when Washington rebuffed repeated Indian requests for military help and a security alliance. Americans thought India was of “negligible positive strategic importance” while Pakistan occupied “one of the most strategic areas in the world.” It could provide “a staging area for forces engaged in the defence or recapture of Middle East oil areas.” Pakistan was also ideal for “ideological and intelligence penetration” of the Soviet Union, while Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were potential launching pads for air operations against its industrial heartland.

A five-day conference in the Sri Lankan resort of Nuwara Eliya of 44 American diplomats posted in South and Southeast Asia with representatives of other US government departments, including the CIA, developed that rationale in February-March 1951. The organiser, George C. McGhee, a rich Texan Democrat and assistant secretary of the newly established bureau of Near Eastern, South Asian and African affairs, was a rabidly anti-Indian Cold Warrior. Under his direction, the conference regretted that “the foreign policy of India dominates the area” and, even more, that it was impossible to overlook India’s huge military potential, raw materials, industrial output, manpower and communications facilities. The conference resolved that the US should “bring about an early build-up of Pakistan ground forces assisted by the provision of military equipment to Pakistan” which was “willing to make a significant contribution to the defence of the Middle East provided its fear of India (could) be removed.”

Washington undertook to do so by strengthening Pakistan’s army, navy and air force on the grounds that “the existing disparity in military strength between the two dominions has its own dangers.” Acting on shrewd British advice, the US agreed that this rearmament programme “should not be directed too obviously against India.” It should be camouflaged “under some sort of blanket assurance to countries of the Near East generally.” The policy of containment – ringing the Soviet Union with America’s armed allies and outposts – provided the rationale the British advised.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme was an open secret after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gathered his scientists together after the Bangladesh defeat and vowed to build the bomb. According to the Washington Post, American intelligence agents had stolen blueprints of a “crude, but highly reliable, Hiroshima-sized weapon” from the suitcase of the Pakistani scientist, Abdul Qader Khan, in the early eighties. In 1987, designers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory put together a soccer ball-sized weapon and showed it to Pakistan’s foreign minister, Yaqub Khan, who naturally denied his people had anything like it. Three Carnegie Endowment experts disclosed that State Department analysts had concluded in 1993 that there was “unambiguous evidence that Pakistan is actively pursuing a nuclear weapons development programme.” They thought it had between 15 and 25 weapons, and India 80.

Chinese help was well documented. China had sent equipment for the nuclear reactor at Khushab. The CIA’s director, John Deutch, confirmed to a Senate committee hearing on “worldwide threats affecting US national security” that his agency had kept policymakers fully informed about the sale of Chinese nuclear weapons-related equipment to the Abdul Qader Khan Research Laboratory in Kahuta. In 1990 the British had expelled a Pakistani, Ahmed Jamil, and seized a consignment of Swedish laser equipment marked to a front company in Britain. A local employee of the Pakistani high commission in London was expelled in 1996 for a similar offence.

The administration also suppressed information on the transfer from China to Pakistan of 5,000 ring magnets for uranium enrichment at Kahuta. While a White House spokesman claimed the sale was not proved, Robert J. Einhorn, deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s politico-military bureau and the administration’s point man for non-proliferation, dismissed ring magnets as “relatively unsophisticated pieces of equipment.” He pleaded that the commercial value was less than $70,000 and suggested – astonishingly about a Communist dictatorship – that the selling agency “was operating on its own without government oversight.”

The eventual disclosure of China’s mischief in January 1996 had nothing to do with India’s concerns. Having persistently “sought to minimise Chinese nuclear and missile proliferation activities” (Washington Times), the Clinton administration was worried about its own reputation. It realised that the truth could no longer be ignored “without undermining the credibility of US officials.”

The resumption of Washington’s defence relationship and revival of the US-Pakistan joint military commission which had been dormant since October 1990 meant a windfall for Pakistan. Apart from tens of millions of dollars to fight drugs and terrorism, it released a $368-million package that included three P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft, Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles, MK-46 torpedoes and Cobra attack helicopter parts. Also, F-16 engines, spares and support systems worth $68 million, but not the actual fighters. The Americans gave two reasons for this change of heart. First, William J. Perry, the US defence secretary, claimed the ban had undermined American influence, and especially efforts to contain a potential nuclear arms race. Second, Bill Clinton tried to persuade P.V.Narasimha Rao that the military transfer would promote peace and stability by strengthening democratic forces, meaning Benazir Bhutto vis-à-vis her generals.

He said nothing about the ISI’s “involvement in terrorism and the international drug trade” or of the Pakistan government’s “profound reluctance…to crack down on the training and arming of terrorist organisations within its borders.” Congressmen were more forthright, and a five-page report by the House of Representatives task force on Kashmir charged the ISI with giving Kashmiri mujahideen the powerful long-range missiles that had been developed with US help for the Afghan resistance and transferred to Pakistani-trained Sikhs who called them “chemical missiles”.

As Americans affect surprise at the CIA’s revelations, Indians continue to pay the price of the US turning a blind eye to the birth of Pakistani terrorism.

The writer is the author of several books and a regular media columnist