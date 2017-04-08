China’s honesty prime for riparian talks

The just concluded state visit of Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, may be especially pertinent for Sheikh Hasina Wazed, who is currently paying her first visit to this country since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in May 2014, and, what may be more significant, since the BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh Hasina symbolises for India challenge, opportunity and success. After landlocked Bhutan, Bangladesh is India’s best friend in South Asia. The relationship has made tremendous gains in recent times; yet, unlike the partnership with Bhutan, it can never be taken for granted. India must always remain wary of Bangladesh’s domestic disposition and of the China factor.

Malaysia is also a Muslim country but, like Bangladesh, a relatively moderate one. Malaysia has also suffered from terrorist outrages. It, too, has a complex relationship with China. But apart from signing seven agreements during the visit, Mr Razak and Mr Modi took a united stand on a crucial global issue affecting China. It’s in this last context that the joint statement reiterating their commitment “to respect freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded lawful commerce, based on the principles of international law, as reflected notably in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982” must be seen. India is not directly involved in the South China Sea dispute to which this obviously referred. But India stands for the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of all international disputes.

Not surprisingly therefore, India and Malaysia “urged all parties (to the South China Sea dispute) to resolve disputes through peaceful means without resorting to threat or use of force, and exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities, and avoid unilateral actions that raise tension. They emphasised that all parties should show utmost respect to UNCLOS 1982, which establishes the international legal order of the seas and oceans.” This is not the first time Malaysia has lobbied bilaterally for freedom of navigation and overflight. It was also mentioned in the 2014 Malaysia-United States joint statement which explicitly mentioned the South China Sea. The document also supported international arbitration which the Philippines had sought but China had boycotted.

A year later, a tribunal gave a verdict in favour of the Philippines, ruling that China’s claim had no legal basis. Malaysia cautiously noted the verdict, but called for compliance on the judgment.

Among the other South-east Asian countries, Malaysia has been relatively low-key on the dispute. Vietnam and the Philippines are far more strident in advocating their claims in the South China Sea. But Kuala Lumpur has been less reticent since a Chinese coast guard vessel was spotted near Borneo’s coast in 2015 and around 100 Chinese fishing boats encroached in Malaysian waters last year. When Mr Najib visited China last year, the joint statement that was issued emphasised that all states should resolve differences through peaceful means “in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”. In yet another demonstration of Kuala Lumpur’s balancing act, a favourite Beijing phrase was also included: “Both sides recognised that the involvement of parties not directly concerned would be counter-productive”. It was a thinly-veiled warning to the United States not to interfere.

Malaysia’s relationship with China is complicated by the ethnic Chinese 25 per cent of its population and possibly also by Chinese-majority Singapore next door. But Malaysia has never suffered the kind of anti-Chinese rioting that has surfaced in neighbouring Indonesia from time to time. The Malaysian leadership has also always been careful to ensure that its ties with China do not impinge on its domestic space. In 2015, the foreign ministry in Kuala Lumpur reportedly summoned the Chinese ambassador and asked him to explain what he had meant by saying that Beijing opposed any racial discrimination. This happened on the eve of a planned rally in the capital’s Chinatown by a pro-Malay group.

Parallels can be found in the position of Bangladesh’s minority Hindu community and in Dhaka’s burgeoning economic and military ties with Beijing. Sheikh Hasina’s visit comes at a crucial time in New Delhi-Dhaka relations. The role of the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, whom the president, Pranab Mukherjee, has invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner for Sheikh Hasina, is important in this context. The obvious reason is the Teesta water sharing agreement to which Ms Banerjee has been opposed since 2011. But there could be another reason. Mr Modi must share some of the concern that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s recent Coimbatore conclave expressed about allegedly “growing jihadi activities in Bengal” being “a security concern for the country” and the decline of the state’s Hindu population from 78.45 per cent in the first census in 1951 to 70.54 in the last one. This is a direct comment on the illegal influx of Muslims from Bangladesh. The fundamentalist challenge Sheikh Hasina faces at home also has implications for India.

It would not be unreasonable to discuss both concerns with the Bangladesh Prime Minister. There’s no denying that her government has been the friendliest in recent years. It has gone the extra mile to address New Delhi’s security concerns by cracking down on North-eastern tribal rebels operating from Bangladeshi soil. The latest reports of pitched battles in Sylhet confirm vividly that it is also engaged in a countrywide battle to flush out extremists. In fact, Bangladesh’s anti-terror measures may well protect India’s eastern flank from radical elements. Sheikh Hasina has also facilitated the transit of Indian goods through Bangladeshi territory, and her current visit may witness the finalisation of a deal for India to use Chittagong and Mongla ports. India’s ambitious plans for trans-continental connectivity will receive a major boost if plans for a Dhaka-Istanbul railway line through India, Pakistan and Iran materialise. It could mean linking Singapore to Paris.

Not to be overlooked is the argument for a 25-year bilateral defence pact with Dhaka, envisaging enhanced cooperation between the two militaries. As with Malaysia, exchanges with Bangladesh also refer to China. India can never hope to match China’s $38.05 billion investment. Sheikh Hasina’s logic that Chinese help will increase Bangladeshi purchasing power and that “India is best poised to benefit from the Bangladeshi market” smacks too much of sophistry to offer comfort. As for involving China in riparian talks, this would make sense only if all the participants – India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China – place all their cards on the table. India, Bangladesh and Nepal have nothing to hide. But Sheikh Hasina must persuade China to make a full disclosure of all the dams and barrages in Tibet that divert water from the Teesta and Brahmaputra rivers before it can be invited to talks.

