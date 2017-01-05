Stalin is in for testing times in Tamil Nadu

Though it was never in doubt, M.K. Stalin has finally been anointed DMK’s ‘working president’ by his nonagenarian father M. Karunanidhi who is in indifferent health and recuperating. If ever there was any doubt about Stalin being appointed party chief, it was set at rest in March 2014 when Stalin’s brother M.K. Azhagiri was expelled from the party for anti-party activities. Karunanidhi had indeed reiterated in a media interview last October that Stalin was his heir-apparent. With the untimely death of J. Jayalalithaa having robbed the AIADMK of a charismatic leader and her protégé and close friend Sasikala being projected as future chief minister, Tamil Nadu politics in future is expected to revolve around the two personalities.

The contrast between the two leaders is sharp. Stalin is an open book while Sasikala remains an enigma whose first political speech is just a week old. While Sasikala has had no experience of public office or politics except watching Jayalalithaa from the sidelines, Stalin was mayor of Chennai in the mid-1990s when he gave a good account of himself. He served as deputy chief minister in the earlier 2006-2011 DMK regime. Sasikala has the spectre of the disproportionate assets case hanging over her head. It is a matter of speculation how this could impact her current status as the AIADMK chief, but a conviction when she takes over as Chief Minister could be disastrous for her personally and damaging for her party. How the deep animosity between the DMK and the AIADMK would play out under Stalin will be watched with interest but reconciliation on a major scale appears unlikely under Stalin and Sasikala.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are a long way off, in 2021, but Stalin would be watched with interest for how he prepares for it now that the towering presence of Jayalalithaa is no longer there. A lot would depend on how the AIADMK government performs in the intervening period and what kind of leadership Stalin provides to the DMK.