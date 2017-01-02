Samajwadi flip-flops leave a sour taste

The internecine tug of war between Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has exposed the seemingly well-entrenched party in Uttar Pradesh to mockery. In the see-saw battle that has been brewing for weeks, one day it is the Mulayam group that has the upper hand with his brother Shivpal Yadav playing the backroom sinister role while another day it has been Akhilesh, egged on by Ram Gopal Yadav, the party’s main face in New Delhi, who seems to be on the ascendant. While the Akhilesh camp turned the tables on the Mulayam group a couple of days ago, expelling the wily Amar Singh and sacking Shivpal as State party chief, on Sunday it was Mulayam who announced that he had decided to expel Ram Gopal Yadav. Mulayam also declared that the meeting called by Ram Gopal where Shivpal was sacked was unconstitutional and that all its decisions stood annulled. Earlier, the reinstatement of Akhilesh after he was expelled a bare 24 hours earlier and also of Ram Gopal Yadav had made Mulayam look severely compromised. On Friday night it had been decided by the two rival camps that they would hold separate meetings of their supporters on Saturday morning. The subtle change in Mulayam’s stance was that he decided to stay away from the meeting called by the Mulayam-Shivpal Yadav group, leaving it to his brother to hold the meeting. The result was that Shivpal’s meeting attracted a handful of legislators while Akhilesh’s group meeting was attended by a majority of the party MLAs and MLCs. The writing was on the wall—that compared to Akhilesh, Shivpal was a cipher in the party popularity stakes.

The decision to reverse the order on expulsions was prompted by the influential Muslim face in the Samajwadi Party, the controversial Azam Khan, who made it known to Mulayam that the Muslims who constitute a sizeable section of SP’s vote bank would not support the party if Akhilesh was not part of it. Also, after Mamata Banerjee’s morale-boosting call to Akhilesh to soldier on, Lalu Prasad Yadav was a caller on Saturday, counselling Mulayam that he must make up with his son. It is evident now that Akhilesh overplayed his hand, virtually sidelining father Mulayam too by declaring him a ‘mentor’ while sacking uncle Shivpal and expelling Amar Singh who enjoys the confidence of Mulayam.

With Assembly elections round the corner in Uttar Pradesh, what will be the electoral fate of the Samajwadi party is a moot question. Surely, the faith of people at large in the party has got shaken. There is also a question mark over the alliance between the SP and the Congress which Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi had in principle agreed upon and the Mulayam-Shivpal group had strongly deprecated. The scene now shifts to the January 5 meeting that Mulayam has now called to cry a halt to the unseemly drama in public and get back to the business of fighting the elections.