Rawat’s credentials as Army chief impeccable

The Army chief designate, Lt. General Bipin Rawat’s credentials for the job should leave no one in doubt that he was eminently suited to be chosen for the coveted office. While supersession for the top Army post has to be rare and supported by strong reasons, that it had not happened since 1983 was no ground for it to not happen now. The rantings and the cries of ‘wolf’ have become so routine from the Congress and the Left parties that they make little impact. The partisan attitude and the tendency to look at everything that the Modi government does with tinted glasses are so utterly manifest. The Congress and the Left would have much greater credibility if they were to be selective in criticising policies and governmental decisions. By the government’s reckoning, Lt Gen Rawat’s operational experience and “general dynamism” tipped the scales in the officer’s favour. By virtue of his operational assignments as Commanding Officer of 19 Division in Jammu and Kashmir and his outstanding track record, his familiarity with the functioning of the Army Headquarters and Ministry of Defence in his capacity as Vice Chief, Lt. General Rawat proved himself worthy of the new assignment. He also had a decade of counter insurgency operations to his credit and had led his battalion against the Chinese PLA in 1986.

This is not the first time the seniority principle has been given the go-by by the government. In 1972, the Indira Gandhi government had side-stepped Lt General P.S.Bhagat by giving his junior, Lt General G.G. Bewoor a year’s extension. Bhagat retired in this period and Bewoor then succeeded General (later Field Marshall) Manekshaw.

In 1983, again under Indira Gandhi, Lt General S.K. Sinha was superseded when General K.V. Krishna Rao demitted office and General A.S. Vaidya was appointed the chief. Lt. General Rawat deserves all-out support in these challenging times of twin threat from Pakistan and China.