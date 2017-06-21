Ram Nath Kovind on a very strong wicket

In the game of numbers for the coveted office of President of India, the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP has a distinct upper hand against the Opposition. Left to itself without counting the support of non-NDA parties, it has 5,37,683 votes of the total of 10,98,903 in the electoral college system in which there are different weightages given to parliamentary and State assembly members. This account for 48.9 per cent of the total vote, leaving it short of the magic figure by 1.1 per cent.

The choice of outgoing Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA candidate for the Presidency has given a boost to the NDA in so far as Kovind is a Dalit, is non-controversial and untainted by graft charges. With the BJP assiduously wooing the Dalits as a solid vote bank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the preceding assembly polls in some states, Kovind will come in handy to showpiece BJP’s credentials as a Dalit-supporting party.

In the presidential elections itself, Kovind’s candidature will attract other parties which hope to benefit from associating with a Dalit leader. The Congress is desperately looking for a credible Dalit to put up as a joint Opposition candidate and may finally settle for former Speaker Meira Kumar but regardless of that no one stands a chance against the NDA nominee. With the AIADMK having pledged support, its 59, 224 electoral votes will take the NDA past the goal post.

The Biju Janata Dal’s 32, 892 votes, the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi’s 22, 048 and YSR Congress’ 16,848 electoral votes would boost the NDA’s figure to 60.8 per cent. All these parties have already pledged their support. In addition, support could also be forthcoming from the Samajwadi Party, the Janata Dal (United) and the Bahujan Samaj Party since they are inclined to swim with the tide. Clearly, the NDA nominee is on a very strong wicket.