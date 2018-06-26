Pointless censure in Kashmir

Even as Kashmir continues to erupt in gun-fire between the security forces and the jihadis, even after the take-over of the State administration by the Centre, fresh hostilities of the verbal kind have broken out between the erstwhile alliance partners who had together ruled the State for over three years. The bitter recriminations between the BJP and the PDP do not help either, though they certainly foul up the atmosphere in the Valley with vested interests bound to exploit the differences for their own ends. At the outset, having worked in such close proximity for three-plus years, washing dirty linen in public is rank bad manners. Besides, the two erstwhile partners might be required to work together sometime in the future given the precarious state of politics in the State.

With the National Conference and the Congress most likely to team up in any future State election, neither the PDP nor the BJP would like to be stranded for want of an effective partner should the next election to the State Assembly again throw up a hung House. Having said that, the BJP President Amit Shah was clearly pandering to his own constituency in Jammu and Ladakh when he told the party faithful last week in Jammu that the Mehbooba Mufti Government had neglected the development of these regions. That has been the complaint against all Srinagar-centric governments in the State. He was also addressing his own constituency when he accused the former chief minister of the troubled State of maintaining a soft approach towards the perpetrators of jihadi violence in the State. She vehemently denied the charge. Indeed, she countered that not only she adhered to the agenda of alliance jointly drafted before the installation of the government, she more or less allowed the security forces a free hand when it came to dealing with the ultras.

As for the lack of development in Jammu and Ladakh, there could possibly be no discrimination since ministers belonging to the BJP were themselves in-charge of these regions. If they did not complain when part of the ministry, it was unfair now to levy the charge of discrimination against her. She also refused to accept the blame for the killing of Shjuaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, and the slaying of Army Rifleman Aurangzeb, since security concerns were handled by the armed forces under the overall central command. The truth is that matters in Kashmir had deteriorated to such an extent long before the Mufti Government came into being, the ISI-controlled jihadis manage to kill at will whoever they are ordered to do so. The State Government in Srinagar has had little or no control over the law and order in the Valley. Therefore, no purpose will be served by the former allies exchanging verbal abuse, to the immense pleasure of the anti-India elements. Instead, they should maintain civility and keep the channels of communications open for future cooperation. Bitterness is a wasteful emotion.