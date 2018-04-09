Parliament washout: A wasted Budget session in Parliament

The Budget session of Parliament, which finally ended last week, set a new low in several ways. Though pandemonium, disruptions and rushing to the well of the House was by now routine, this session saw virtually the entire post-recess period being fully wasted. Everyone was responsible for the complete wash-out, including the ruling party. Why, even multiple notices of no-confidence motion could not be taken up is a blot on the way the honourable MPs conducted themselves as parliamentarians.

Admittedly, the estrangement of a couple of its regional allies had injected a new element in this session, with MPs belonging to the TDP, AIADMK, etc, keen to air their grievances in the House. Yet, the extraordinary scenes of bedlam the moment the Lok Sabha assembled every morning at 11 O’clock, with raucous members rushing to the well of the House, often carrying placards, gave the Speaker Sumitra Mahajan the reason to adjourn the House without taking up the no-confidence motion. The fact that the House was not in order for it to take up the motion was undeniable, but Mahajan made little effort to ensure that it returned to order so that the no-trust move could be heard. This would have provided both sides an opportunity to say their respective pieces freely and without let or hindrance, and thus, helped calm the political temperature both inside and outside Parliament.

Instead, what we witnessed was daily adjournments without a break for over three weeks of the post-recess session. Without doubt, the no-trust motion would have been talked out given the huge majority commanded by the ruling alliance. Yet, it could have helped throw light on some of the major controversies sullying the political waters. The reluctance of the Government to allow a full-scale discussion on these matters was puzzling, especially when it had a very good case to argue, whether it was the Nirav Modi-PNB scam or the Rafale deal with the French. Maybe the on-going tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of the Cauvery waters was the real reason why the Government avoided a debate in the House because any stand it took would have left the members from the two States dissatisfied.

The on-going campaign for the Karnataka Assembly probably persuaded the Government to play safe. But, whatever the reason, it was most unfortunate that a no-confidence motion remained un-admitted, despite the movers mustering the signatures of the minimum 50 members required for its admission. In parliamentary practice, the admission of a no-confidence motion, if moved properly, takes priority over all other business of the House. Again, the passage of the Finance Bill within a few short minutes without any debate underlined the decline and fall of the parliamentary practice. For some years now, the real business of the House is now done in the parliamentary committees which have the added advantage of hearing from the domain experts and senior officials of the line ministries. Yet, an open discussion in the House provides an opportunity to present their different view-points and the country at large to learn what its parliamentarians are saying and doing. Unfortunately, they said precious little this time, while doing nothing better than shouting at the top of their voices and causing mayhem for the House to adjourn without transacting any business.

Meanwhile, the criticism that MPs pocket sitting fees and the financial value of other perks while the House is supposed to be in session, but in reality is not, seems to have persuaded a section of them to forgo the said benefit. Following the announcement that the NDA members would not take the Rs 2,000 per day sitting fees for days when the House was adjourned without doing any work, some contrary voices from the allies were heard. However, it was reported that Prime Minister Modi has declined to accept nearly Rs 90,000 in sitting fees. His example should inspire others, especially those belonging to the BJP, to forgo the above sum. In time, other MPs, whether belonging to the allies of the ruling alliance or to the Opposition, would come to suffer from the pangs of conscience and from the pressure of the public opinion. If this happens, the fear of financial loss could well dampen their enthusiasm for disruptions and adjournments. MPs should remember that they are sent to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to pass laws after debate and discussion and not to behave like delinquent children to shout and scream and disrupt the normal working of Parliament. Their collective conduct in this budget session was disgraceful.