Pakistan terror giving China food for thought

The Chinese are apparently getting wary of terrorism in Pakistan and the effect a volatile law and order in Pakistan can have on them as they move towards constructing a road connecting the two countries through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the One Road One Belt initiative that is much touted internationally and the expanding contacts with that country. They are torn between the benefits from having a shorter and more convenient access to the sea that could bring them rich dividends in terms of exercising hegemony on the region and the possible negative fallout from having to deal with the forces opposing them in a volatile region which is the hotbed of terror activity.

The fact that the corridor is to pass through Balochistan where Pakistan troops have been suppressing the movement for independence with a heavy hand is also a cause for worry. That Iran has the potential of tying up with the Balochis against the Pakistanis is a cause of worry too. It is not for nothing that the Iranians have entrusted the work of building up the Chabahar port to India as a counterpoise to the Gwadar port in Pakistan as a trade outlet to the sea. The Chinese are indeed jockeying to stall the Iranian project by holding out baits to Iran but it is anybody’s guess whether Teheran would succumb to Chinese promises and stall an opportunity to develop an effective access to the sea. A fast-burgeoning India from whose occupied territory the road through Pakistan is slated to pass is not a comforting thought either.

The Chinese government mouthpiece ‘Global Times’ is a fair index of the thinking in the Chinese establishment. A week after two Chinese citizens were kidnapped in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province and allegedly killed by the Islamic State (IS), an opinion piece in the paper has called Pakistan a hotbed for terrorism and has put China’s Belt and Road initiative on precarious grounds. With the advancement of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, a large number of Chinese engineers, workers and citizens are expected to participate in building infrastructure and other economic projects in countries along the route and thus may be exposed to higher security risks.

“As an intimate friend of China, Pakistan is a pilot country in the Belt and Road initiative, and a destination of a large amount of economic, trade, infrastructure and other projects that China has invested in. Beijing’s huge investments in Islamabad are coveted and thus may easily fall victim to terrorist groups,” it said. In addition, the article said, Pakistan is known for its poor security record, and this may pose a severe threat to China’s projects in the region.