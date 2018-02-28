One-man rule in China

The instinct to self-perpetuate oneself in power is common human failing. Indira Gandhi sidelined her potential rivals in the Congress Party, assuming absolute control. And began to groom her son for inheriting the prime ministerial gaddi. Fate was not her ally. In any case, she had to reckon with the limits imposed by a constitutional democracy.

The US did not always limit its presidents to two terms. FDR held it for three-plus, which led the Congress to pass the 22nd constitutional amendment prescribing a two-term limit on president. But the dictators suffer from no such constraints. Franco ruled over Spain from 1939 till his death in 1975. So did a number of other dictators. But the logic of a popular mandate as encapsulated in the democratic principle seemed to have infected even the authoritarian systems. Thus, Russia has a two successive term stipulation, though Vladimir Putin violated the spirit behind the provision, putting a Manmohan Singh-like figure in his place for a term and then re-assumed formally as the absolute ruler in his own name.

From 1949 till his death in 1976, Mao Zedeng was the paramount leader of China. It was in Deng Ziaoping’s leadership that the Chinese constitution was amended to limit the president’s terms to two. While Mao’s contribution in unifying China cannot be minimised, it is in Deng’s time that the foundation of an economically and militarily strong China were laid. He softened the Chinese communism, allowed global technological and economic influences to waft in, modernised the Chinese society and its governing infrastructures. There were no cultural revolutions and long marches which had led to the death of millions of innocent people under Mao. None of Deng’s successors has been president for more than two terms. But, now, this is about to change.

Inspired, no doubt, by Xi Jinping, the top decision-making body of the Communist Party last week recommended that the two-term limit on president be removed. Endorsement of the same by the parliament at its next meeting is a mere formality. Which means that Xi could be president for life. Signs of consolidation of power by Xi were aplenty already. In the name of fighting corruption, he marginalised all potential challengers in the politburo. At the last party conference, he had his ‘Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese characters in the New Era’ enshrined in the constitution, an honour hitherto reserved only for Mao. He was also named a Core Leader, a nomenclature given only to Mao and Deng before him. In short, Xi is here to stay, though, technically, you could argue that his second term is set to end only 2023 and, therefore, it is quite likely he may not benefit from the proposed constitutional amendment.

The timing of the president-for-life move is significant. China has reached a tipping point in military and economic terms, beginning to flex its muscle in various international forums and menacing its neighbours and near-neighbours. Its aggressive stance in South and South-east Asia is particularly worrisome for India. The signature Xi project, Belt and Road, barely hides China’s expansionist ambitions. As a rising global power, it is now confronting the US on many fronts, and thumbing its nose at the established global order by colonising the South China Sea and the East China Sea. Ironically, it seeks to grab the good global cop badge from the US, trying to supplant it in protecting environment, defending the Paris Climate Accord even as Trump seeks to pull out of it, and railing against creeping protectionism. In short, it fancies itself as a global superpower.

It is the projection of this image that Xi has exploited to emerge as the strongest leader after Mao. Collective and consensual decision-making by the politburo has yielded to the rule of the cabal surrounding Xi. He wears three hats simultaneously, as that of the head of the Chinese Communist Party, as the supreme leader of the Chinese armed forces and as the head of the Chinese Republic. Absolute power carries within it the seeds of self-destruction. Hubris infects absolute leaders sooner than later. But in the immediate, the world at large, and India in particular, has to come to terms with Emperor Xi. His iron grip on the levers of power is not good for the advance of democratic rights of the Chinese people. Domestic audiences are often sought to be serenaded by dictators by menacing their neighbours. That needs to be noted globally.