Order against Smriti Irani commendable, allowing access to her academic records

The Central Information Commission’s order allowing access to the academic records of former human resources development minister Smriti Irani is commendable because it conforms to the right to information law prevailing in all western democracies.

However, this order may not be palatable to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which shunted Professor Madabhushanam Sridhar Acharyulu from the HR ministry after he passed a similar order relating to Narendra Modi’s MA degree by correspondence from Delhi University. The good of the public is detrimental to the interests of a few.

The right to privacy and the right to information both emanate from Article 21 of the Constitution and are fundamental rights which mean they can be enforced by filing a writ petition in any of the 24 high courts. The right to privacy means private information of private citizens relating to their birth, caste, religion, marriage, divorce, financial status and death are not divulged to the public. But Smriti Irani and Narendra Modi are definitely not private citizens because they take momentous decisions which influence the lives of the entire nation.

Sometimes, their decisions may cost some people their lives as proved by the demonetisation policy which resulted in 100 deaths. Smriti Irani’s inept handling of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) controversy resulted in the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a PhD research scholar. This is why it is vital for the public to know the private lives of their leaders.

Modi commended Irani after the swearing in ceremony in 2014. However, when she is not even a graduate, she had to chair academic meetings with vice chancellors of prestigious central universities to frame policies and lay down guidelines. She was shifted from the important portfolio of HR to one of lesser significance like textiles obviously because of her performance.

In India there are thousands of private teaching shops which churn out MBAs and post-graduates on subjects ranging from history to astrology. Although Narendra Modi is an excellent communicator, with superb mimicry skills which has regaled millions of people, the fact that he has obtained an MA by correspondence while working full-time can serve to draw both positive and a few negative inferences.

Positive because Modi rose from a lowly chaiwala to become Prime Minister after acquiring his MA by correspondence while working full-time. A few negative inferences can be drawn because Modi never attended formal college to obtain his MA degree and he is not as fluent in English as in Hindi.

Like Salman Khan, whose acquittal was celebrated with gusto by his fans outside the high court after his acquittal on the charge of drunken driving which killed a destitute bakery worker at Bandra in 2002. Nobody spared a thought to the poor worker who had allegedly been murdered by drunken driving and was denied compensation. Public figures like Indrani and Peter Mukherjea or even Salman Khan can be menacing with their power of life and death over others.

Hence, the right to privacy is the opposite of the right to information although both are contained within Article 21. The question whether the right to privacy of an individual overrides the right to information of the people or vice versa can easily be answered when we accept that the people are supreme in a democracy and they have a right to be informed about the private lives of their leaders.

There is no doubt that Modi is a dedicated premier who practices the RSS ideology of service to the nation before self. But the fact that Modi believes in one-way communication and never gives interviews to the media hints at a dictatorial attitude proved by the fact that Le Monde, the leading French newspaper, refused to publish his written answers to questions when told not to interact with him.

This in journalistic parlance is a “staged interview” which means Narendra Modi does not like his true self revealed to the world. He is intolerant of orders inimical to his interests which was why Acharyulu, who is a gold medallist in law and journalism, was shunted from the HR ministry. Modi sought secrecy whereas Acharyulu did not.

When the premier advises judges against 5-star activists filing PILs in the courts, the people have a right to know what he has studied.

The author holds a PhD in Media Law. He is a journalist-cum-lawyer

of the Bombay High Court.