Numbers that ruled 2016; The New Year marks start of a fresh nine-year cycle

This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency ­taken out of circulation through demonetization of high denomination notes in November this year. Of this, Rs 12.4 lakh crore had been deposited in banks by December 10. Rs 2,000 crore is the amount of undisclosed income declared by taxpayers since demonetisation, in addition to the Rs 130 crore in cash and jewellery that has been seized in raids across the country.

Numerology describes 2016 as a universal year corresponding to the number “9”. The sum of its digits is nine, a number which denotes completion or an ending, rest and humanitarianism. None of which were in evidence, as terrorism continued to run riot across the world. This only goes to show that numerology is, at best, an inexact art. That said, big numbers ruled our lives in 2016.

This was the year Indians became familiar with statistics: Rs 15.44 lakh crore was the value of currency taken out of circulation through demonetization of high denomination notes in November this year. Of this, Rs 12.4 lakh crore had been deposited in banks by December 10. Rs 2,000 crore is the amount of undisclosed income declared by taxpayers since demonetisation, in addition to the Rs 130 crore in cash and jewellery that has been seized in raids across the country. Two per cent is the shrinkage of the GDP estimated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh due to demonetization, a small matter of a few hundred billion dollars. 82 is the number of people reported to have died in queues outside banks, while waiting to change old currency notes for new, or to withdraw money.

The USA, too, was consumed by numbers. 304 is the number of Electoral College votes which clinched the US presidency for Donald Trump. 65.8 million is the number of popular votes Hillary Clinton garnered, way ahead of Trump’s close to 63 million. And 1,897 is the number of online petitions served up by opponents of the President elect, of which the change.org campaign to dump Trump attracted a million signatories.

For Europe, numbers made all the difference between solidarity and separation. 52 per cent is the proportion of British citizens who voted in favour of Brexit and unilateral secession from the European Union in June this year. 4.8 million is the number of refugees fleeing Syria, of which 1.3 million (according to the EU) have claimed asylum in Europe. 160 is the number of incidents of assault by migrants on German citizens, mainly women, compiled by a New York-based conservative think tank.

The cyber-universe came up with some mind-boggling statistics. 317 million is the population of twitterati. Facebook was way ahead with 1.79 billion users. Instagram chalked up 500 million users. 94.65 million was the number of followers Katy Perry boasted on twitter, ahead of Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Barak Obama. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than 25 million followers, which makes him the 45th most followed person on the social media platform. Eat your heart out, Shah Rukh Khan, with just 22.7 million.

In the capital, pollution figures alone took ones breath away. 500 was the air quality index enjoyed by denizens of Delhi on Nov 1, making it the most polluted day of the year (0 – 50 is regarded as safe, 300 – 500 is hazardous and anything over that is off the charts). 6.5 million is the number of motor vehicles registered in Delhi until July this year. 23 million tonnes is the amount of rice crop residues burnt by farmers of Punjab and Haryana. 1,500 kg is the quantum of harmful gases produced by burning just one tonne.

In terms of population, 142 million new souls were born, while less than 60 million called it a day, bringing the population of Earth to an astounding 7.5 billion. On the positive side, 11 billion earth-like planets orbiting sun-like stars are estimated to exist in the Milky Way galaxy alone, one of which is a mere stone’s throw away at 4.2 light years. So that’s more than one planet per person.

Coming to single digits, six was the number of big-time rock musicians who passed away: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, Glenn Frey and Keith Emerson. One was the number of iconic women politicians who gave up the ghost: J Jayalaithaa. Finally, one eminent Gandhian – environmental scholar, author, journalist and the reigning guru of water conservation passed away. He was Anupam Mishra and he was one of a kind.

2017 in numerology corresponds to the universal year “1”. It represents the beginning of a nine-year cycle, said to be a time of new perspectives and initiatives. It presages change, increased energy and breakthroughs. Let’s hope the world scores higher on all these counts in the new year.