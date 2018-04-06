No work, no pay for NDA MPs

The MPs belonging to the ruling NDA have decided to forgo salaries and perquisites for the period the Parliament failed to transact any business. Their decision is commendable. Whether or not it would inspire members of the Opposition to do likewise, is hard to tell, though, in all fairness, they too should forgo the financial entitlements which become due when the House is in session and is actually working. For instance, each MP gets a daily sitting fee of Rs 2,000 per day when the House actually sits. But when it adjourns in pandemonium within minutes of assembling at 11 a.m., as it has in the last 23 sittings, justice demands that no sitting fees be paid. Unfortunately, MPs have pocketed the sitting fees and enjoyed other perquisites regardless of whether the House was in order or adjourned in complete disorder. The salutary lead of the NDA MPs is bound to put moral pressure on the rest. And if that happens, it is hoped it will dampen the enthusiasm of those organising disruption as part of a considered parliamentary strategy. We await the response of the Opposition MPs to the small sacrifice made by their NDA counterparts.