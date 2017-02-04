Nagging question on oil spill near Chennai

The collision of two ships carrying LPG and high speed diesel near Chennai on Saturday last which led to an oil spill in a high-security zone needs to be investigated thoroughly. Not until DMK’s Kanimozhi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday was there any concerted action to control the sludge which spilled out as a result of the accident. It now transpires that in the early stages the ships, one of which was Indian, under-reported the spillage. Later, the Inspector-General of Coast Guard S Paramesh indicated that the ships had under-reported to the extent of one-tenth.

The two ships must indeed be held accountable for hiding the facts. Strangely, the Indian Coast Guard used men with buckets and not machines to clear the sludge. Had machines been pressed into action, the spreading of the oil could have been minimized. It is odd that the State government was not brought into the picture for so long or that it did not react if it was brought to its attention. The oil slick travelled 32km south and entered the Palavakkam beach on the East Coast Road. Experts said it was likely to travel further south and reach Uthandi by Monday. Nearly 70 tonnes of oil sludge accumulated on the Ennore shore at Ramakrishna Nagar Kuppam beach had been removed by the Coast Guard until Friday afternoon. The whole operation is likely to take three weeks. On Thursday, the coast guard removed 21.5 tonnes oil. The super sucker which had been employed over the previous two days could not be operated on Thursday. After the issue was raised in Parliament, a parliamentary standing committee on environment took suo-motu cognisance of it and the environment ministry sought a ground report.

Clearly, there have been serious lapses which must be investigated. In the first place, why was the collision not averted? Why was the spillage under-reported? Did the Coast Guard not have machines to remove the spillage that it relied on manual removal? Why were the central and state authorities not informed immediately and if they were, why was action delayed? These and other allied questions must be answered speedily and responsibility must be fixed.