More up PM’s sleeve to combat black money

Was it a faux pas on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have hinted at a long term capital gains tax on securities transactions in a speech at a forum of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) over the weekend or was it a case of misreporting by the media? If Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were to be believed, it was the latter. Mr Modi’s statement may sound innocuous in the normal course but when the country’s budget is less than five weeks away it could best have been avoided. Asking the regulators and taxmen to think about the contribution of market participants to the government’s coffers, Mr Modi had said, “The low contribution of taxes may be due to the structure of our tax laws. Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income.” The securities transaction tax features among the various levies in the financial markets, and currently, long-term capital gains on stock market profits are tax-free. This means that if a stock traded on an exchange is held for more than a year, gains from it are exempt from capital gains tax.

The Prime Minister had added: “Those who profit from the financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes. For various reasons, the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low,” PM Modi had said without mentioning about any particular tax. This, according to Mr Jaitley, had been misinterpreted. Whether this is a precursor to taxing those who make money on the markets is in the realm of speculation. Another noteworthy statement by Prime Minister Modi in his Sunday radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ was that an “incisive law” against benami property would be the next step in his government’s drive against corruption and black money. This would be a worthy move because it is common knowledge that benami property is a conduit for black money and needs to be plugged.

It is heartening that the Prime Minister is steadfast in his commitment to track and unearth black money. His intentions and motivation are doubtlessly right and deserving of support from people at large. But it is unfortunate that the 50-day deadline that he had set for himself to get over the ill-effects of demonetisation is close to an end but the queues of people for cash withdrawals from banks are still there. Only an effort on a war footing can rid the country of this hardship which is affecting the lives of millions of people. The Modi government can ill afford to ignore this vital aspect as it goes ahead with more reforms in the system.