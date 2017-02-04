Marans’ acquittal a blow to CBI, Enforcement Directorate

The acquittal of former communications minister Dayanidhi Maran, and his industrialist brother Kalanithi Maran, among others, in the Aircel-Maxis case in which the investigating agencies were probing their links with a Malaysian group Maxis to acquire Aircel in exchange for a kickback of about Rs 700 crore, is a major setback to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. The investigating agency had further alleged that Dayanidhi Maran as minister had delayed approval to licences for mobile services sought by Aircel to force it to sell its shares to Maxis and after the transfer of shares to Maxis, Dayanidhi gave approval for the licences smoothly.

The Patiala House court in Delhi discharged the Marans after it found insufficient evidence to prosecute them. The court also discharged Kalanithi’s wife Kavery Kalanithi, South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) managing director K Shanmugam and two companies — SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) in two different cases. The enforcement directorate had alleged that SAFL and SDTPL had received Rs 742.58 crore as “proceeds of crime” from Mauritius-based companies and that the two firms were then allegedly controlled by Kalanithi Maran. Without prejudice to the aforesaid judgement, how often important cases involving bigwigs fall by the wayside due to lack of evidence should be a cause for concern for the system as a whole. That witnesses are bought, and the prosecution case is deliberately made weak through vested interests is something to worry about. Significantly, under Section 437A of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused have to furnish a six-month bail bond with sureties in cases where appeals can be filed before a higher court. Special Prosecutor for 2G scam cases and senior advocate Anand Grover while appealing against the order submitted that this was not mandated by the trial court. Besides, he said that the trial court went outside its jurisdiction by ordering the release of the attached assets of the accused.

Apart from the fact that the Supreme Court is taking up the appeal, there is also another hurdle for the Marans to cross. A crucial case of allegedly illegal Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to the Marans is pending in the Supreme Court. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy, the main plaintiff in the case, has alleged that former finance minister P Chidambaram had committed illegality while granting FIPB clearance to the Rs 3500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006. Dayanidhi Maran is a co-conspirator in the case. Whatever be the outcome of that case, the fact remains that the Marans are off the hook at least for now. Their share price, which was down in the dumps, has gone up appreciably.