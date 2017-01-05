Mamata vs Modi: Who will blink first?

The arrest of the Trinamool Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, by the CBI in connection with the Rs 1,700 crore Rose Valley Ponzi scam of 2013, has escalated the confrontation between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Modi, which has been simmering for some time. Mamata’s outburst that the arrest first of actor-turned Trinamool MP Tapas Pal on Friday last and of Sudip Bandyopadhyay on the following Tuesday were driven by the Modi government’s ‘vendetta’ against her party which has been in the forefront of the opposition’s campaign against demonetisation is on weak ground because the Rose Valley scam is being monitored by the Supreme Court. This in effect amounts to casting aspersions on the apex court though that is apparently not the intention of Mamata and her party. Her clear intent is to settle scores with Modi and the BJP and to position herself as the prime opposition challenger to Modi at the Centre.

Mamata’s open challenge to Modi to arrest her is typical nonchalance of a demagogue who revels in crying ‘wolf’ and cajoling people to rally around her. The street fights that erupted on Tuesday between Trinamool and BJP workers in Kolkata after the former besieged the state BJP headquarters were also typical of her theatrics as was the dharna organised at the CBI office where Bandyopadhyay had been detained before he was whisked away to Orissa. The mere fact of Sudip Bandyopadhyay being a “very senior leader” does not give him immunity against arrest. The CBI version is that the interrogation of Tapas Pal led him to name Bandyopadhyay as a recipient of largesse from Rose Valley, which is plausible. It indeed goes without saying that when one takes on an establishment, one should oneself be above board. In regard to Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Mamata has herself willy nilly acknowledged that he may have taken 2 -3 lakh rupees for the party from the sponsors of Rose Valley. Why should one not accept the CBI and Enforcement Directorate’s version of the kickbacks then?

It has been estimated that about 17 lakh investors across various states had been affected by the Ponzi scam. Clearly then, the State government must be pro-active and fair in fixing responsibility in the scam. That several Trinamool leaders colluded in the cheating of the large army of investors through Rose Valley and other schemes like the Saradha scam is strongly indicated by evidence as claimed by agencies involved in investigations. If the Mamata government fails to cooperate with the authorities in exposing the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the chit fund scams, the conclusion would be inescapable that the party and the government have been colluding in it.