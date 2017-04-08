Leander deserved a graceful exit

The Leander Paes era in Indian tennis is apparently at a virtual end with the ignominious manner in which he was sacked by his rival and new Davis Cup non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi in his 27th year of playing for the country. The 43-year-old veteran was understandably hurt when he flew in from Mexico for the Davis Cup tie in Bengaluru only to be told that he was not in the team for the matches against Uzbekistan. Certainly, a measure of grace needed to be shown to a player who had served the country so well over the years. Leander has had a turbulent relationship with Mahesh and is known to be short-tempered but the latter could have called and explained to him beforehand that he needn’t come. Alternatively, the call could have gone out from a senior in the All India Lawn Tennis Association. While Mahesh has said in a newspaper interview that it is not the end of the road for Leander, that does not wash. Arguably, Leander should have made way for younger players since he was past his prime but that he did not shows his passion for the game.

In fairness to Mahesh Bhupathi, India needs to groom new talent since Leander cannot be expected to play on much longer, but the manner of his sack has left a perpetual bad taste. There is no doubt that Leander brought laurels to the country during his brilliant career. Leander has won the doubles match in Davis Cup 42 times in the course of his 27-year Davis Cup career which is a feat that puts him on par with Nicola Pietrangeli of Italy. He has also won honours at Wimbledon and other important tournaments. Considering that the monetary compensation is much greater for top players in the professional circuit than in playing for the country in the Davis Cup, Leander’s contribution to upholding the country’s flag has been exemplary. It would indeed be appropriate if the Indian government honours him befittingly for his services. Thanks to Leander and before him Ramanathan Krishnan, India’s record in the Davis Cup has been exemplary. With Mahesh Bhupathi also out of competitive tennis having reached 37 years of age, the onus is now on Leander and Bhupathi to train and counsel the new crop of Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna to scale peaks. They must sink their differences and work together in this quest and the Indian tennis bigwigs must facilitate that.